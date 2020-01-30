Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Miggletto to Trudi M. Scarborough.
Dawes H. Stevens to Trent Harless.
James B. Ware to Donna Nofire Andrews.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Lauren Fowler Young.
Felonies
Jessica Renee Daugherty - larceny of an automobile.
Christopher Michael Thompson - false declaration of ownership in pawn and knowingly receiving and concealing stolen property.
Robin Leigh Dreadfulwater - embezzlement of rented property.
Darrell Lobaugh - defrauding an innkeeper.
Daniel Aaron Bullet - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Z. Botts - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jeremy Sterling Dill - feloniously pointing firearm.
Daniel Gene Gourd - omitting to provide for minor child.
Gabrielle Marie Hammons - embezzlement.
James Riley Levesque - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Edwin Louis Lyman - failure to register as sex offender.
Heather Dawn Montgomery - grand larceny.
Jason Isreal Russell - leaving scene of accident involving injury and careless driving.
Heather Kathleen Stafford - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Christopher Michael Thompson - burglary - second degree.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Melissa Marie McCarter - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Krystle Richey - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Lane Hall - petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
Tamra Michele Thompson - acts resulting in gross injury.
Colby Joe Bird - unauthorized use of credit card.
David Dewayne Capps - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Lisa Ranae Charles - uttering a forged instrument.
Cody Allen Clinton - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joshua Edward Hix - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Ricky Howell - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Amanda K. Oosahwee - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Tymber Nycole Alpha Thele - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Jerred Levi Thomas - violation of protective order.
Deborah Yandell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Benjamin Jonas Flores - public intoxication.
Civils
Bank of Cherokee County v. Randall Jackson, Elizabeth Smith, Larry L. Jackson, Glenda Jackson, and Ernest Jackson - foreclosure.
Jesse Kilpatrick v. In Re the Name Change - name change.
Donald Ray Johnson v. Title travel tailer - issuance of title.
Mark Munkres v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
William Jacob v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Amy Brown v. Tony L. Brown.
Divorces
Skye L. Tugmon v. Phillip L. Tugmon.
Marriages
Greg Alan Kelley, 44, Tahlequah, and Carolyn Lynn Pulliam, 45, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 29
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:41 p.m., EMS assist, 802 E. Seneca St.
Jan. 30
Tahlequah FD: 9:04 a.m., EMS assist, 414 Normal St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 a.m., gas leak, Mill Street.
Death Notices
Elliott, Brian Ray, 56, Jenks. Funeral servies, Jan. 30, 1 p.m., Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow. Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Home, Bristow, OK.
WRIGHT, Henry (Hank) Don, 67, Tahlequah, Navy chaplain. Died Jan. 29. Funeral services, Feb. 1, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church in Tahlequah.
COLLINS, Joan Teehee, 80, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Jan. 28. Memorial services, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery in Tahlequah.
