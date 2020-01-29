Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Naveed Siddique to Jonathan J. Moon.
Rose Mary Coon to William Douglas Coon.
Felonies
Luis Pablo Sigala - arson - first degree.
Kermit Nathaniel Harris - possession of firearm after felony conviction and reckless conduct with firearm.
Billy Charles Phillips - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Misdemeanors
Yasmar Julian Lopez - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Danny Ray Kirk Jr. - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, uttering a forged instrument, and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Johnson David Kuhns - open burning of trash and debris.
Garrett Monrow Medlock - possession of marijuana and taxes due state.
Matthew Alex Horney - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Anthony Eugene Walker - injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Jerome Vashon Brown - assault and battery, domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Donald Charles Horney-Coats - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Darian Daniels - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child and assault and battery.
Ryon Steeley - false reporting of crime.
Brittney Lee Ann Fromme - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Lucas Barajas - failure to compel child to attend school.
Michael Raymond Page - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Wells Fargo Bank v. Johnny D. Monholland, Tiffany Leann Monholland, and Tinker Federal Credit Union - foreclosure.
Brent Crow v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Daniel Keith Voorhis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Smalls Claims
AES Properties, LLC v. Brian Daniel Scroggins - entry and detainer.
William Z. Smith v. Regino Marquez-Trujillo - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Victor Lopez Moreno - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. William Keys - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Esamuel Elkie D. O’Field, B.O., B.O., Z.O. v. Carl Coon and Andria Darlene Coon.
Lahoma Davidson v. Michael Wade McCartney.
Divorces
Tanya Arlene Matlock v. Brandon Heath Matlock.
Marriages
Michael Justin Slaton, 24, Tahlequah, and Annemarie Lee Wheeler, 21, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Jan. 28
Tahlequah FD: 4:47 p.m., public assist, 426 N. Ash Ave.
Death Notices
BEAR, Alan Scott, 56, Tahlequah, Endo technician. Died Jan. 25. Funeral services, Jan. 30, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.