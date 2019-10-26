Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Betty J. Craig to Rhonda G. Arvin.
Natures Homes, LLC to Shawna N. Rucker.
Billye A. Davidson Revocable Trust to Mutzig Properties, LLC.
Rockie Scott Neugin to Deanna Wilson.
Burk L. Haynes to Paul Oglesbee.
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Dr. Matt Walker to Store Master Funding XVI, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Rodney Eugene Carey - possess marijuana (using motor vehicle), possess schedule II CDS, driving under revocation, speeding 36-40 mph over, and no seat belt.
Nicole Nofire - failure or negligent to compel child to attend school.
Christopher Burnett - public intoxication.
Amanda Renee Henry - public intoxication.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Cherokee Springwater - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Joanna Porch - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Amy Elizabeth Brown - indebtedness.
Peter W. Marshall v. Sparks Sparks and Jesse Sparkes - declaratory judgment.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp v. Maria Navarro Miranda - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Jesus Gonzalez-Falcon - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Ricky Dale Gassaway v. Sarah D. Aubrey.
Marriages
Jacob Allen Ford, 28, Tahlequah, and Cassidy Marie Cain, 24, Tahlequah.
Tanner Jack Philpot, 26, Rose, and Lauri Marie Osburn, 25, Rose.
Austin Layne Gilbert, 25, Gravette, and Sarah Lyn Hall, 23, Gravette.
Jamie M. Wood, 39, Kansas, and Jessica Ryan Johnson, 31, Kansas.
Johnny Keith Murphy, 28, Welling, and Whitney Hope Richmond, 26, Welling.
Wildlife
Eric Ryan Lewis.
Traffic Report
Alvin Corey Olvera - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Debra Ann Olvera - no seat belt.
Savannah Renee Paige Martin - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Elizabeth Pearl Brinkley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lauren Dale Millie Slape - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.
Kayla Skye Grimes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Franklin Grogan - taxes due state.
Makenzie Nicole Blackman - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Heather Lynn Ruotolo - inattentive driving.
Elizabeth Jo Farar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lisa Anne Williams - passing in a no passing zone.
Kelly Darlene Poteet - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Tori Renee Chabra - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Michael John Howard McGregor - no driver's license.
Trent Stefan Osceola - driving under suspension.
Franklin Joseph Rainboth - no driver's license.
Justin Duane Cantrell - driving under suspension.
Rebecca Lynn Dollarhide - speeding 16-20 mph over and no child restraint.
Ramey Ray Biggoose - open container alcohol.
Tommy Lee Thompson - no seat belt and no security verification.
Devan Nichole Clopton - speeding 11-14 mph over.
David Duane Cobb - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Lee Collins - speed not reasonable and proper.
Marian Lezlie Rice-Page - speed not reasonable and proper.
Clifton Ray Hubbard - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Helen Shontelle Mathis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ashlea Suzanne Kingfisher - no security verification.
Jaebrey Marie Kirk - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device and no security verification.
Jaime Herrera Jr. - failure to stop at red light.
Robert Eugene Jones - failure to keep in proper lane.
Sarah Angeline Bird - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brian William Postlewait - no seat belt.
William Evert Postlewait - no seat belt.
Gordon Eugene Gregory - taxes due state, improper use of lane, no seat belt, and improper stopping/parking.
Fire Runs
Oct. 24
Tahlequah FD: 10:52 a.m., carbon monoxide, 1103 Owens Ave..
Lowrey FD: 4:54 p.m., service call, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m., EMS assist, E. 801 Road.
Oct. 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 a.m., fire alarm, 19600 E. Ross St..
Death Notices
RYALS, Mildred Leona, 94, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died, Oct. 23. Funeral Services, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
VANN, Calvin Lee, 52, Tahlequah, pole barn builder. Died, Oct. 21. Graveside services, Oct. 29, 2 p.m., Barber Cemetery. Visitation, Oct. 28, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.