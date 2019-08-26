Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William B. Ragsdale to Nouchao Her.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to Roxanna Reed.
Charles Hooper to Brittany Boyd.
Holly Baker to Holly M. Baker Revocable Trust.
Jarrod Proctor to David S. Gray.
John Alfred Geasland to Susan E. Gray.
Strong Builders, LLC to Soon F. Hoo.
Felonies
Steven Kyle Broaddrick - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Sammy Beaver - falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mindy Renee Adair-Jackson - burglary - first degree.
Brian Joseph Osburn - assault and battery upon a police officer, domestic abuse - assault and battery, trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.
Randall Leon Girdner - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, defective vehicle and no security verification.
Madison D. Peppers - grand larceny.
Taylor R. Arneecher - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Tyler J. Noisewater - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, open container of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Edward L. Sawney - public intoxication.
Robert John Dixon III - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jamie Raelea MacDonald - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mario Lopez - obstructing an officer.
Anthony Lee Drywater - threaten to perform act of violence.
Dale Mitchell McCoy - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol, no security verification, driving under suspension and wrong way on one way road.
Roy Matthew Larson - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Dale Holloway v. Latica Dawn Morrison - entry and detainer.
Western Finance v. Brenda Peden - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Robert Pepper - petition for judgment.
Western Finance v. Eric Noel York - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Tonya Smith v. Robert Smith.
Heather Kassi Cockrum v. Steven Oliver Cockrum.
Marriages
Josh B. Cowden, 31, Hulbert, and Miranda Renee McNally, 33, Hulbert.
Taylor Lee Kingfisher, 26, Tahlequah, and Briana Chauntel Wood, Shawnee.
Fire Runs
Aug. 23
Tahlequah FD: 3:58 p.m., vehicle fire, 19078 E. 803 Road.
Aug. 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:40 a.m., vehicle v. building, Dollar General on West Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:06 p.m., service call, 408 Joe St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 p.m., MVA, 1406 N. Grand Ave.
Aug. 25
Tahlequah FD: 12:03 a.m., fire alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:56 a.m., MVA, College Avenue and Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., fire alarm, 2006 White Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 a.m., outside fire, 900 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:17 a.m., alarm, 612 N. Grand Ave.
Aug. 26
Tahlequah FD: 1:26 a.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 a.m., MVA, 100 S. Phoenix Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Death Notices
WARD, Margaret Jean, 67, Park Hill, sign designer. Died Aug. 22. Services, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. at New Life Worship Center. Interment in Sulphur Bluff, TX. Green Country Funeral Home.
