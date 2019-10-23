Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Angela M. Swift to Cody W. Bowlin.
Ken L. Rickner to Eric Smith.
Civils
Jacob Bryan Lytle v. State Farm Insurance Company - breach of contract.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Christian Parker - entry and detainer.
Karmen Green and Steve Smith Rentals v. Daniel Laporte - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Cheryl L. McCollum - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Shawn E. Collins - petition for judgment.
Divorces
April Raye Howard v. Leon Eric Howard.
Tammy Woods v. John Woods.
Paternity
Breanna Nicole Duncan v. Dustin Cape - child support.
Marriages
Jacob Anthony Harris, 23, Tahlequah, and Hannah Sue Tracy, 24, Tahlequah.
Jackyie Ray Burson, 32, Welling, and Samantha Dawn Burson, 26, Welling.
Tanner Lee Enger, 24, Tahlequah, and Angelina Shae Patton, 22, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
JUMPER, Ed, 65, Park Hill, Cherokee language translator and consultant. Died Oct. 20. Funeral services, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver. Visitation, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Barber Cemetery.
