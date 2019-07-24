Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joshua Garde to Katrina K. Thompson.
Nancy J. Harrel to Larry D. Hosier.
Joseph L. Shelter to Christian R. Abels.
Felonies
Kathy Louise Poteet - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Joseph Eduardo Garcia - burglary, second degree, possess firearm during commission of a felony and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Charles Thomas McWhirt Jr. - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Ronnie Joe Dodd - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eyan McCarter - public intoxication and open container of beer.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Dewayne E. Campbell - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Arnold McGee - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Mary Walsh - indebtedness.
Citibank N.A. v. Delisca Cole - breach of contract.
Protective orders
Meranda Perdue v. Blake Perdue.
Divorces
Heather Kassi Cockrum v. Steven Oliver Cockrum.
Wildlife
Virginia F. Myers - failure to tag paddlefish.
Twila Marie Parsons-Owens - failure to tag paddlefish, fail to harvest of paddlefish with online check.
Keneth Parsons - failure to tag paddlefish, failure to cease snagging upon reaching daily limit, over limit paddlefish, possession of paddlefish taken by another and fail to report harvest of paddlefish with online check.
Fire Runs
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 12:39 p.m., MVA, 2816 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m., service call, 908 Jay Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:06 p.m., MVA, 1310 S. Muskogee Ave.
