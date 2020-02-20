Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don Wade to Richard McCafferty.
Danna S. Reese Revocable Trust to Donald Wayne White III.
Lillie Kinney Vance Revocable Living Trust to Maxine Karlyn.
Steven A. Worth to City of Tahlequah.
Larry N. Williams to Nick Davis.
Jason Wagner to Aganaya Acres Properties, LLC.
Emil Edward Saroch Emil D. Saroch.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Vereit Real Estate, LP to Doris J. Fenner.
Misdemeanors
Jory Lynn Poafptybitty - public intoxication.
Civils
Autovest, LLC v. Matthew Brant - breach of contract.
Autovest, LLC v. Seleetka James - breach of contract.
Arvest Bank v. Kristopher Michael Mouse - breach of contract.
Glen Carpenter v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kevin Hutcheson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Clinton Shaffer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jennifer Scavo v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Chris Hollwy v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Francis Brecheen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Janssen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Miguel Tapia v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
AKM Properties, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Dalton Millspaugh v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Perry Vanbuskirk and Kathy Vanbuskirk v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Redsun Enterprises v. Pablo Saldierna and Cierra Abbott - entry and detainer.
Laura Uherka v. Taylor Osage - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Miranda Nicole Cook v. Chad Everett Cook.
Fire Runs
Feb. 19
Tahlequah FD: 5:38 p.m., fire alarm, 101 Reasor St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., MVC, Crafton Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
