Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michael Paine to Samuel James David Paine.

Felonies

Larry Joe Rodden - indecent exposure.

Misdemeanors

Dean Allen Mouse - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Joshua Randal Mcanally - driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive window tinting.

Jaycie Duke - public intoxication.

Collin Wayne Roberts - public intoxication.

Jason Curtis Gilmore - public intoxication.

Alston Prosser - public intoxication.

Dohn Larwell Sparks - public intoxication.

Chalres Alexander Howard - public intoxication.

Anthony James Blossom - public intoxication.

William F. Brandt Jr. - driving while impaired.

Small Claims

Junron Estates, LLC. v. Kimberly Souva - entry and detainer.

Junron Estates, LLC. v. Robert Still - entry and detainer.

Junron Estates, LLC. v. Roger Philpott and Randi Philpott - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Jared Samuel Whipple-Wilkerson, 19, Tahlequah, and Natasha Dazwn Wilcox, 17, Rose.

Fire Runs

July 9

Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., MVA, 19918 S. Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., fire alarm, 1000 N. Grand Avenue.

