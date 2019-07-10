Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Paine to Samuel James David Paine.
Felonies
Larry Joe Rodden - indecent exposure.
Misdemeanors
Dean Allen Mouse - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Joshua Randal Mcanally - driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive window tinting.
Jaycie Duke - public intoxication.
Collin Wayne Roberts - public intoxication.
Jason Curtis Gilmore - public intoxication.
Alston Prosser - public intoxication.
Dohn Larwell Sparks - public intoxication.
Chalres Alexander Howard - public intoxication.
Anthony James Blossom - public intoxication.
William F. Brandt Jr. - driving while impaired.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC. v. Kimberly Souva - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC. v. Robert Still - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC. v. Roger Philpott and Randi Philpott - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jared Samuel Whipple-Wilkerson, 19, Tahlequah, and Natasha Dazwn Wilcox, 17, Rose.
Fire Runs
July 9
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., MVA, 19918 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., fire alarm, 1000 N. Grand Avenue.
