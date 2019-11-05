Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bradley J. King to Clarence Sherrell.
Lisa Diane Meyers to Austin Yates.
Kenneth G. Evans to Adam Lohr.
James Lloyd Dallis to Brian Miggletto.
Looney Family Revocable Trust to Gerold Waters.
Kevin Taulbee to Caney Creek Ranch #1, LLC.
Georgie J. Anderson to Georgie J. Anderson Living Trust.
Felonies
Faye Lynn Burris-McCarter - possession of stolen vehicle and uttering a forged instrument.
Misdemeanors
James D. Belknap - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Jessica Lynne Holmes Torres - failure to compel child to attend school.
Samantha Aubrey - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr. - public intoxication.
Zirla Hopkins III - public intoxication.
Michael Troy Channel - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Jalisa Flute - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Ally Bank v. Leoma Buckhorn and Claudia Lynn Dean - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Matthew Horney and Heather Wilson - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Dreyfus Proctor - entry and detainer.
Felts Plaza, Inc v. Angela Locke and Sweet Apparel, LLC - entry and detainer.
Clay Felts Co., Inc v. Gegorio Tinajero and Meet Market Tinajero - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Cherrl Phillips v. Billy Charles Phillips.
Shania Gail Botts v. David Duane Cobb.
Jamie Lynn Davis v. Dennis Wayne Davis Jr.
Divorces
David Cobb v. Shania Gail Botts.
Ryan Coulter v. Armanda Coulter.
Marriages
Mark Edward Blakely, 34, Rose, and Jade Nicole Willard, 27, Rose.
Death Notices
WELCH, Mary Sue, 77, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 1. Funeral services, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Visitation, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Keener Cemetery.
MILSTEAD, Ella Bernadine, 59, Park Hill, registered nurse. Died Nov. 3. Funeral services, Nov. 7, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery.
COOKSON, David Lyle "Sak", 66, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 1. Funeral services, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Levi Cookson Cemetery.
PRITCHETT, Patricia Jane "Patty", 67, Hulbert, maintenance mechanic. Died Oct. 30. Memorial services, Nov. 8, 10 a.m., Swimmer Baptist Church.
