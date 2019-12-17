Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Peggy Lopez to Jacqueline L. Morris 2019 Living Trust.
John Wesley Nofire to Dear Valley Ranch, LLC.
Judith A. Barkman to John Bodien.
Felonies
Edward Freeman Scott - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Linda Faye Watson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jennifer Janette Wilburn - failure to compel child to attend school.
Damon Edward Dodd Jr. - possession of a weapon on school property.
Blaine Allen Villines - knowingly receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Luis Pablo Sigala - public intoxication, resisting an officer, and improper walking on roadway.
Pamela Sue Highsmith - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ocola McCurtain - public intoxication.
Clinton Shane Keys - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Nelson Burton Hobbs - false pretense.
Jacob T. Reasor - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Norma June Hobbs - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Jacklyn Dobson - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ralph Gene Carloss - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Dean Laster - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Judy L. Frazier - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Chessie McBride - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brittany Morgan - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Shelley D. Cooper - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Helen Wilder - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Thomas D. Beeler - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Stanley Lyles - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Elizabeth A. Phillips - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Johnie R. Hoffman - indebtedness.
Southwestern Bell Telephone v. Ground Zero Construction, Inc - damages.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Karen Sehon - indebtedness.
Cash, LLC v. Jason Weaver - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jeannetta Boyden - breach of contract.
Stephanie Nofire and Clayton Nofire v. Tahlequah Hospital Authority, Dr. Randall Reust, Stilwell Nursing Home, LLC, Stilwell Nursing Home, Inc, Golden Age Nursing Home, Inc, Golden Age Nursing Home, LLC, and HMLC, LLC - wrongful death.
Rose Kelley v. Mike Taylor and Weed-Mart - trespass.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Lola Murphy and Deborah Kennedy - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Maria Mercedez Orr - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Chelsi Dawn Rodgers v. Clint Rodgers.
Divorces
Teresa Robbins v. Darren Lee Robbins.
Fire Runs
Dec. 16
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 p.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:00 p.m., public assist, 414 E. Normal St.
Death Notices
BLAIR, Priscilla LaJune, 77, Wagoner, Walmart associate. Died Dec. 14. Funeral services, Dec. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Pioneer Cemetery.
JACKSON, Lawford “Luke”, 76, Park Hill, Public Works field director. Died Dec. 15. Funeral services, Dec. 20, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at White Oak Cemetery. Visitation, Dec. 19, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
