Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tracy Gourd Littledave to Leslie Gourd Morfitt.
Ronnie Quinton Ingram to Sue Lee Vang.
Jerry D. Anderson to Longino Pacheco Lopez.
Sarah Bardesis-Gulley to Thomas Yang.
Felonies
Jeffery Levi Vaughn - burglary - third degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrod Keith Trammel - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, driving under suspension, no security verification.
Alex Castillo - attempting to elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Travis Ray Scroggins - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Darryl Lemont Matheny - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Samantha Fayann McClure - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelli Nicole Ross - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Chelsea Marie Fishinghawk - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Lynn Michel - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jacob Scott Parsley - breaking and entering with unlawful intent and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Desiree Reeves v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Charlie Winterhawk Soap v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Crystal Reeve v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Bill Westbrook v. Jason Opie - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. James Stepp and Alissa Maikland - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Sondra Maire Hair - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Robin Dreadfulwater - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Mandy Chambers - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Clay Alan Gregory - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jenni Marie McClanahan v. Kaleb Dwayne Kindle.
Divorces
Sabrina Potts v. Craig Potts.
Clifton J. Harris v. Stephanie L. Harris.
Justin Handle v. Rebecca Handle.
Fire Runs
Feb. 4
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m., gas leak, 1400 W. Fourth St.
Feb. 5
Tahlequah FD: 8:30 a.m., MVC, Willis Road and Keeler Drive.
