Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Debra K. Thornbrugh to Debra K. Thornbrugh.
Rosemary Coombes to Rosemary Coombes.
James W. Myres to Brian Miggletto.
Jimmy L. Russell to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Dianna R. Mayfield to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Civils
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Ronnie D. Hendrickson - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Rose Furniture v. Clay Troutman and Nellie Troutman - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Joey Patterson - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Michael Dewayne Ryals - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Sierra Smith - petition for judgment.
Rose Furniture v. Joseph Wyers - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Dec. 4
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m., structure fire/outside fire, 14371 W. Mud Valley Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:42 p.m., structure fire/outside fire, 620 Scarlet Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., outside fire, 1026 E. Winsett Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., smoke investigation, 513 Kingston Place.
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 p.m., lifting assist, 614 Pamela St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.