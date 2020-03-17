Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Rose N. Faucett to Jolene Herman.

Craig Gadberry to Kevin Dale Russell.

Justin T. Walker to Rhonda Ballard.

Misdemeanors

Darrell Ray Paden - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Pamela Schultz - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Pedro Luis Moreno - misdemeanor drug possession, driving under suspension, left of center in no passing zone, material improperly placed on vehicle windows, and no seat belt.

Kendra Caroline Schindler - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Crystal Jean Hiatt - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Edwin Armando Palomares - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Civils

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Bobbie R. Stamps - breach of contract.

Armstrong Bank v. Judy Diane Rhodes - replevin.

Dutchman's Mobile Home Park v. Brent Miller and Estate of Brent Miller - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Thomas Clinton Vann v. Sonja Brehon - entry and detainer.

Mary Gage v. Stella Josephine Braddock, Chrysta Pauline Lugo, Zachariah James Fulk, and Joseph Braddock - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Jimmi L. Buckhorn v. Nathan Dean Gonzalis.

Angelina Marie Dayton v. Andrew Dayton.

Divorces

Casey Jo Mitchell v. Norman Vernell Mitchell.

Death Notices

LEWIS, Melba Joyce, 78, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died March 13. Funeral services, March 20, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery.

