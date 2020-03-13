Court Report
Civils
Shannon Provence, Jennifer Provence and Rodney Brown Renovations v. Rodney Brown and Rodney Brown Renovations - breach of contract.
N.A. Bokf v. Algin Young and Monica Rose Young - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Randy J. Butler Sr. v. Randy Joe Butler Jr. - entry and detainer.
John R. Baker v. Walmart Stores East LP and Walmart # 10 - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Samantha L. James v. Asletkv Mekko James.
Amanda Ray v. Christopher Ray.
Marriages
Clayton Storm Saiz, 28, Wagoner, and Alexis Jolee Watt, 26, Wagoner.
Traffic Report
Samuel Wilson Hood - no seat belt.
Betty L. Walkingstick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Glenn Eugene Labass II - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Keeley Shaye Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Breck Anne Stephens - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Matthew Nehemiah Boyd - taxes due state.
Johney Peter Clifton - no seat belt.
Heather Marie Askew - speeding 15 mph over.
Rachel Leeann Meyers - speeding 15 mph over.
Robert Austin Hart - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Savannah Jo Smith - taxes due state.
Gena Marie McPhail - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Danita Kaye Adams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nickalas Taylor Kingfisher - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Emerie Allison Budder - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Jensen Alyssa Grammer - no security verification.
Chad Jason Walline - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Taylor Michael Schiesel - no seat belt.
Kimberly Bribiesca - violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Micky Lee Birdtail - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Eric Anthony Jones - no seat belt.
Sabrina Dawn Davis - no seat belt.
Chelsea Marie Fishinghawk - no security verification.
Jason Ryan Largent - expired license plate.
Roy J. Turner - driving under suspension.
Johnny Dale Cooper - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Cooper Alan Cox - taxes due state.
Debbie Lee Quiroz - driving under suspension.
Scott Coby Brinkley - taxes due state.
Larissa Scott - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brandi Ann Johnson - no seat belt and expired registration.
Louella R. Brixey - no seat belt.
Christopher Tracy Bluebird - no seat belt.
David Christian Moffeit - no seat belt.
Jacob Allen Locke - no seat belt.
Graci Raye Davis - no seat belt.
Ty Garrett Neighbors - no seat belt.
Angel Gabriel Quefada - no seat belt.
Cesar Sierra - no seat belt.
Stevie Lynne Furra - no seat belt.
William Cody Ryals - no seat belt.
Angela Kristy Cook - no seat belt.
Michael Ray Davis - no seat belt.
Ryan Gene Robrahn - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Felicia Gayle Robrahn - no seat belt.
Ronald Joe Holden - no seat belt.
Ellaura Dawn Hammond - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brady Andrew Garrett - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Abbas Ali - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Randall J. Mitchell - no seat belt.
Sandra Rogers Ray - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany Nicole Lamont - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jarren Sidney Robbins - no seat belt.
Kasey Cameron Thomson - speeding 15 mph over.
Susan Dee Clark - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryan Joe Teehee - taxes due state.
Julien Eastman Brownfield - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sonja Kae Keck - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Luis Angel Carrascal - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Garland Eugene Jenkins - no seat belt.
Juan Maria Vazquez - no driver’s license.
Patti Jeqan King - no security verification.
Jimmie D. Kirkpatrick - no seat belt.
Dylan Lee Duncan - no seat belt.
Shonda Raylean MeHaffey - no seat belt.
Maci Makenzie Goines - no security verification.
Cooper Alan Cox - no seat belt.
Patrick Tyler Hunter - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Braxton Jack Hood - speeding 11-14 mph over.
John David Long - no seat belt.
Jonathan Roy Philpott - no seat belt.
Stephanie Jo Ann Peters - no seat belt.
Jennifer Starr French - no seat belt.
Kaison Alan Denney - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Stephanie Lee Cooper - no security verification and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Hecktor Sarabia - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jerrod Tyler Fields - no seat belt.
Matthew Kade Moore - no seat belt.
Trent Douglas Teehee - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Chelsea Lange Laws - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shaila Nichole Hall - failure to yield from county road.
Jeffery Wayne Haulmark - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jordan Charles Nunley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Allen Yoder - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lily A. Drywater - taxes due state.
Janna M. Hopkins - taxes due state and driving under suspension.
Benny Dean McLemore Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carney Lee Duncan - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Megan Taylor Clarke - following too closely.
Vernell Rashad Racy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tommy Joe Asbill - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Shannon Elaine Lemaster - material improperly placed on vehicle widows and driving under suspension.
Kimberly Ann Ingram - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Colby Wayne Poteet - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Anthony Sean Pritchett - no seat belt.
Dashawna Anna-Elain Pritchett - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
March 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:35 p.m., gas leak, 1505 Lawrence Road.
