Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Peter R. Herold to Eric Butler.

Rebekah Naomi Craig to Johnny Timothy.

Felonies

Christian James Haney - burglary - first degree and possession of credit card belonging to another.

David Bryan Adams - endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude.

Misdemeanors

Jason Enoch Wagner - leaving unattended child in vehicle.

Eric Lynn Cox - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Misty Coleen Richardson - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

David Bryan Adams - violation of protective order.

Anthony Brooks - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Maegan Elizabeth Stemwedel - leaving unattended child in vehicle.

Brandon Hill - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Joshua Evan Swafford - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child and interfering with 911 call.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Sarah Chambers - indebtedness.

Eric Sanders v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Mark Ward v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Mike's Service Center v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Robert Campbell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Michael Anderson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Dutch Pipkins and Lesley Pipkins v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.

Small Claims

World Finance v. Stanley E. Soap - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Katlen Messick - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Phyllis Grady - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Diana Segura - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Melissa Pettit - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Kailey Faith Lipe - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Allen Walker - petition for judgment.

R&N Rental v. Mary Beth Vintges - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Jamie Nicole Rush v. Joseph Anthony Michael Rush.

Marriages

Roger Lee Bower, 68, Tahlequah, and Lisa Darlene Deen, 52, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Oct. 30

Tahlequah FD: 4:04 p.m., MVA, 1601 S. Muskogee Ave..

Oct. 31

Tahlequah FD: 7:23 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 9:00 a.m., child locked in vehicle, 18160 W. 794 Road.

Death Notices

FISHER, Corene, 77, Tahlequah, cook. Died Oct. 29. Funeral services, Nov. 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Price Cemetery.

