Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Peter R. Herold to Eric Butler.
Rebekah Naomi Craig to Johnny Timothy.
Felonies
Christian James Haney - burglary - first degree and possession of credit card belonging to another.
David Bryan Adams - endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude.
Misdemeanors
Jason Enoch Wagner - leaving unattended child in vehicle.
Eric Lynn Cox - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misty Coleen Richardson - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
David Bryan Adams - violation of protective order.
Anthony Brooks - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Maegan Elizabeth Stemwedel - leaving unattended child in vehicle.
Brandon Hill - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joshua Evan Swafford - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child and interfering with 911 call.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Sarah Chambers - indebtedness.
Eric Sanders v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Mark Ward v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mike's Service Center v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Robert Campbell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael Anderson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dutch Pipkins and Lesley Pipkins v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
World Finance v. Stanley E. Soap - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Katlen Messick - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Phyllis Grady - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Diana Segura - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Melissa Pettit - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Kailey Faith Lipe - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Allen Walker - petition for judgment.
R&N Rental v. Mary Beth Vintges - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Jamie Nicole Rush v. Joseph Anthony Michael Rush.
Marriages
Roger Lee Bower, 68, Tahlequah, and Lisa Darlene Deen, 52, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:04 p.m., MVA, 1601 S. Muskogee Ave..
Oct. 31
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 9:00 a.m., child locked in vehicle, 18160 W. 794 Road.
Death Notices
FISHER, Corene, 77, Tahlequah, cook. Died Oct. 29. Funeral services, Nov. 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Price Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.