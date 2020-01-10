Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steve C. Imhoff to Chance Imhoff.
Misdemeanors
Mark Anthony Dupee - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Arthur Rea Jr. - acts resulting in gross injury.
Anonda Mae James - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Chase Allen Vann - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Gretchen Leandra Linch - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Theresa Frances Spencer - breach of contract.
Quicken Loans, Inc v. Dusty D. Childress and Jessica D. Childress - foreclosure.
Jonathan Michael Sullivan v. Ryan Thompson - automobile negligence.
Terry Noble v. James Clinton and Kimberly Clinton - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Brittany Morgan v. Cody Lynn Lusk.
Justin Torix and K.T. v. Adrien J. Zorrilla.
Divorces
Martha Ann Gilley v. Jonathan J. Gilley.
Paternity
Cherokee Nation Child Support and Kelsey Dyer v. Jon Garrett Beckham - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Traffic Reports
Jason Lee Murphy - no driver's license, affix unauthorized plate with intent to conceal identity, and taxes due state.
Norman Dale Sloan - driving under revocation.
Wesley Ray Baker - driving under revocation.
Robert Andrew Bohren - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin McElroy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jorge Moreno - no driver's license.
Kam Renee Hendrickson - no security verification.
Jordan Mathew Chaffin - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Kimberlynn Jean Rose - no seat belt.
Cedric James Caldwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jarrett Kade Meredith - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jordan Ryan Reed - following too closely.
Tuesday Laura Harper - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kathryn Andrea Sheree Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Earl E. J. Shelly - no driver's license.
Angel Suarez Hernandez - no driver's license.
Rex Allen Rector - speed not reasonable and proper.
Andrew Marcus Scott Morgans - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Allyson Diane Neep - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trisha Diane Neep - failure to stop at red light.
Dustin Charles Welker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arlethe Cantu - following too closely.
Stone Bruce York - affix unauthorized plate with intent to conceal identity and no security verification.
Samantha N. Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mara Dawn Thompson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trevor Dillon Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dale Lawrence Ford Jr. - speeding 15 mph over.
Anita Lorene Cooper - texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.
Remigio Ramirez - no security verification.
Kyle Aaron Fourkiller - no driver's license and no security verification.
Ella Mae Fields - failure to dim lights.
Elorah Ragsdale - no seat belt.
Shelly Dawn Mulkey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Garland Eugene Jenkins - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jessica Elaine Gibson - failure to stop at red light.
Charles Edward Jackson - no security verification.
Brent A. Webb - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michelle Leann Flowers - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Tina Renay Scott - no security verification.
Austin Jase Robertson - no seat belt.
Jose M. Sandoval-Torres - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Rocio Antonio-De-La-Serna - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Catalina Marin Rubio - no driver's license.
Franciso O. Garcia - no driver's license.
Anthony Stephen Justice - driving under suspension and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Chester Ray Abercrombie III - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sadie Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Robert Dougherty - no seat belt.
Kamisha Rebekah Braddy - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Oswaldo Hernandez-Ramos - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Shawn Kenneth Fullen - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Steven Andrew Pike - no seat belt.
Jake Tyler Colburn - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chelsi Leeann Tugmon - failure to yield from a private drive.
Mika Monique Davis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Miguel Angel Macias - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Timothy Aaron Squirrel - no security verification.
Deanna Rolanda Green - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Raymond Fischer - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Renee Denise Bryan - no seat belt.
Tony Rivas Golden - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Matthew Manuel Lopez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyle Austin Cooper - no seat belt.
Marcus Quinton-Lewayne Smith - speeding 36 mph over or more and driving under suspension.
Clint Wayne Rodgers - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Randell Pete Long - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Iona Kay Masterson-Young - speeding 21-25 ph over.
Skyla Lorain McCoy - no security verification.
Cameron Dale Cooper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Dewayne Bookout - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Jan. 9
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m., vehicle fire, Balentine Road and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:35 p.m., electrical hazard, 407 W. Allen Road.
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., EMS assist, 711 Country Circle.
