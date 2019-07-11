Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Walter Lum Roberts to Daniel Lee Faglie.
Aaron Gene Johnson to Richard C. Carter.
Nelson Investments, LLC. to Deborah L. Lynch.
Deborah J. Hudgens to Mark Kinsey.
Misdemeanors
Jacob Lawrence Edward Duke - public intoxication.
Jessica L. Urbonas - violation of OSRC rules.
Dalton James Johnson - public intoxication.
Castorena Salvador - violation of OSRC rules - tie rafts together.
Kyle Alan Keener - violation of OSRC rules.
Mesa Bryan Kutz - minor in possession of alcohol.
Kaylie Lynn Hart - violation of OSRC rules.
Maghin A. Murphy - violation of OSRC rules.
James Daniel Hastings - violation of OSRC rules.
Angela Dianne Watson - possession of marijuana.
Talia Nedina - public intoxication.
Monroe Colston II - public intoxication.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. James Wood - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Nyleve Rinehart - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Susan Wade - breach of contract.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. v. Ronnie Wayne Qualls, Sue Qualls and JP Morgan Chase Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Regional Finance v. Brittany Brooks - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. James Childers - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Billy Joe Crittenden - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Mitchell Allan Dugan - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jaime Shelton v. Leslie Ryan Green .
Elizabeth A. Rowan v. Benjamin Elmer Edward Cruze.
Nicole M. Leclaire v. John Troy Kimble.
Nicole M. Leclaire v. Jennifer L. Kimble.
Rick Hutton and Sheila Hutton v. Leigh Howard Hammond.
Georgia Bilby v. Leigh Howard Hammond.
Mike Bacus and Pam Bacus v. Leigh Howard Hammond.
William Deerinwater v. Marissa K. Deerinwater.
Tonya Thackerey v. Dawson Wade Davis.
Amber Ristau v. Dave Olvera.
Betty Fox v. Dale Tildon Rose Richardson.
Angela Mitchelle Cone v. Dennis Brad Cone.
Michelle Norton v. Christopher Glen Jones.
Taylor A. Hawkins v. Sonny H. Howerton.
Nedra Flynn v. Sonny Howard Howerton.
Paula Guinnip v. Carlisle Winfield Guinnip.
Adriane Clark v. Joshua Struble.
Lisa Ketcher v. Stacy Lynn Flores.
Fire Runs
July 10
Tahlequah FD: 2:10 p.m., alarm, 913 Francis Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:58 p.m., alarm, 22366 S. 530 Road.
July 11
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 a.m., car fire, Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue.
