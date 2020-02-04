Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.