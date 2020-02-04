Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Catherine G. Costello to Catherine G. Costello Revocable Trust.
Bumbaugh Revocable Trust to Wes L. Weatherly.
Money Source, Inc to Dale Dean Denwalt.
Felonies
Andrew Martin Bowlin - possession of firearm after felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Chelsey Lynn Campbell - embezzlement.
Hurley Dewayne Pitts - possession of firearm after felony conviction and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory Dean Carder - possession of firearm after felony conviction, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no driver’s license, and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Noah Charles Taylor - driving while under the influence of drugs, driver’s license to be carried, and no seat belt.
Justin Allen Gibson - obstructing an officer.
Brendan Paul Risner - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Judy L. Frazier - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Linda R. McFarland - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Bobbi Vanwinkle - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Patricia King - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Matthew Batchelder - indebtedness.
Bridget Barlow and Bridget Vanfleet v. Ray Eugene Caviness - personal injury.
Caliber Home Loans, Inc v. Garret A. Smith and Rachel J. Smith - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Charles Hooper v. Jaclyn Yanez - entry and detainer.
Hollifield Investments and John Hollifield v. Lilah Hanner Joline Foresman - entry and detainer.
Hollifield Investments and John Hollifield v. Mike Shelton - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 3:02 p.m., outside fire, 13023 West 720 Road.
Death Notices
STEINER, Laverne, 93, minister. Died Feb. 1. Funeral services, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
