Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy Lee Taylor to Susan Gayle Taylor Eller.
Oklahoma Production Center, Inc. to Ramsey Speech Pathology, PLLC.
Felonies
David Thomas Bates - burglary - second degree.
Joseph Charles Wray - burglary - second degree.
Sherrie D. Catron - burglary - second degree.
Misdemeanors
Amanda Chuculate - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Shawna A. Shelby - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jimmy Earl Wade - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Shalen Presley - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lester Hughie Andrews - trespassing after being forbidden.
David Thomas Bates - violation of protective order.
Small Claims
David Lowry v. Gertrude James - entry and detainer.
Hulbert Community Cemetery v. Justin Justus and Tasha Skinner - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Taylor Jeannetta Fentress and Brandon Turner - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Emma Lee Epperson v. Arter Harvey Lee Epperson.
Marriages
Kevin Jose Sevilla, 27, Fort Gibson, and Ashley Cheyenne Roach, 25, Fort Gibson.
Jarred Raye Spradlin, 20, Hulbert, and Jennifer Lauren Vaughn, 21, Hulbert.
James Ray Applegate, 32, Peggs, and Lanita Jo Wood, 34, Peggs.
Fire Runs
Oct. 4
Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m., service call, 603 Pamela St..
Oct. 5
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., outside fire, Whipple Will Hollow.
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., structure fire, South Burnt Cabin Road.
Oct. 6
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 627 Dogwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 1:46 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 310 N. St..
Tahlequah FD: 3:30 a.m., structure fire, South Burnt Cabin Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:29 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 511 S. Mission Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 a.m., fire alarm, 74886 N. Trent St..
Death Notices
CARLISLE, Donna Jean, 73, Tahlequah, nurse. Died Oct. 5. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
BRIGGS, Rudy Joe, 76, Tahlequah, county sheriff. Died Oct. 5. Services, Oct. 9, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
