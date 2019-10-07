Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jimmy Lee Taylor to Susan Gayle Taylor Eller.

Oklahoma Production Center, Inc. to Ramsey Speech Pathology, PLLC.

Felonies

David Thomas Bates - burglary - second degree.

Joseph Charles Wray - burglary - second degree.

Sherrie D. Catron - burglary - second degree.

Misdemeanors

Amanda Chuculate - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.

Shawna A. Shelby - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Jimmy Earl Wade - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Shalen Presley - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lester Hughie Andrews - trespassing after being forbidden.

David Thomas Bates - violation of protective order.

Small Claims

David Lowry v. Gertrude James - entry and detainer.

Hulbert Community Cemetery v. Justin Justus and Tasha Skinner - entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Taylor Jeannetta Fentress and Brandon Turner - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Emma Lee Epperson v. Arter Harvey Lee Epperson.

Marriages

Kevin Jose Sevilla, 27, Fort Gibson, and Ashley Cheyenne Roach, 25, Fort Gibson.

Jarred Raye Spradlin, 20, Hulbert, and Jennifer Lauren Vaughn, 21, Hulbert.

James Ray Applegate, 32, Peggs, and Lanita Jo Wood, 34, Peggs.

Fire Runs

Oct. 4

Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m., service call, 603 Pamela St..

Oct. 5

Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., outside fire, Whipple Will Hollow.

Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., structure fire, South Burnt Cabin Road.

Oct. 6

Tahlequah FD: 1:27 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 627 Dogwood Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 1:46 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 310 N. St..

Tahlequah FD: 3:30 a.m., structure fire, South Burnt Cabin Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:29 a.m., EMS assist for entry, 511 S. Mission Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 11:13 a.m., fire alarm, 74886 N. Trent St..

Death Notices

CARLISLE, Donna Jean, 73, Tahlequah, nurse. Died Oct. 5. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.

BRIGGS, Rudy Joe, 76, Tahlequah, county sheriff. Died Oct. 5. Services, Oct. 9, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

