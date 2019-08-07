Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Murry to Mary Linda Willsey.
Bryan Bryant to Darla Bryant.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Martinez - public intoxication.
Brandon Darrell Smith - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Robert Allen Reed v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Pat Ross v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Dixie Finance v. Christopher Rogers - petition for judgment.
Dixie Finance v. Tracy Rogers - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Peggy S. Sweeney v. Aaron Thomas Sweeney.
Bonita Smith v. Lindsey Rae Bowman.
Fire Runs
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:30 p.m., structure fire, 607 S. College Ave.
Aug 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:57 a.m., outside fire, Powell and 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 a.m., alarm, 201 Commercial Road.
Death Notices
WATT, Edward “Eddie” J., 95, Park Hill, law enforcement officer. Died Aug. 2. Services Aug. 9, 9 a.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation Aug. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
