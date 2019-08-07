Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Larry Murry to Mary Linda Willsey.

Bryan Bryant to Darla Bryant.

Misdemeanors

Aaron Martinez - public intoxication.

Brandon Darrell Smith - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Robert Allen Reed v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Pat Ross v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Dixie Finance v. Christopher Rogers - petition for judgment.

Dixie Finance v. Tracy Rogers - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Peggy S. Sweeney v. Aaron Thomas Sweeney.

Bonita Smith v. Lindsey Rae Bowman.

Fire Runs

Aug. 6

Tahlequah FD: 8:30 p.m., structure fire, 607 S. College Ave.

Aug 7

Tahlequah FD: 12:57 a.m., outside fire, Powell and 530 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:20 a.m., alarm, 201 Commercial Road.

Death Notices

WATT, Edward “Eddie” J., 95, Park Hill, law enforcement officer. Died Aug. 2. Services Aug. 9, 9 a.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation Aug. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.

