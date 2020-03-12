Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Harriette L. McCollough to Bear Rocks RV Parks, LLC.
Donald Gary Holloway Jr. to Donald G. Holloway Jr.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Jammie Bebout - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Luke Ottenbacher and Megan Marie Ottenbacher - indebtedness.
Firstar Bank v. Frankie Star Fields, Ashlyn Fields, Hughes Lumber Company Limited, Aceco Rental and Sales, Inc, and Crimson Steel Supply, LLC - foreclosure.
Wayne Cook v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Lunsford Construction Co., Inc v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mathanic Hollan v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Carlton Beasley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Elias Cantu v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Shanon Santee v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Turner Leon Pryor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
In the matter of v. Charles V. Thorp and Dolly Tharp - revocable trust.
Alisa Ezparza v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Wynema Ross - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Juan Rodriguez - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Robin Harvey - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jennifer D. O’Daniel v. Shayn Allen McCleary.
Fire Runs
March 11
Lowrey FD: 3:27 p.m., emergency medical response, East 615 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and South Highway 62 and 82.
March 12
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 a.m., MVA, West 825 Road and South Manard Road.
Lowrey FD: 3:28 p.m., emergency medical response, North 495 Road.
Death Notices
COBB, Katherine, 87, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 9. Funeral services, March 13, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
