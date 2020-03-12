Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Harriette L. McCollough to Bear Rocks RV Parks, LLC.

Donald Gary Holloway Jr. to Donald G. Holloway Jr.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Jammie Bebout - indebtedness.

Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Luke Ottenbacher and Megan Marie Ottenbacher - indebtedness.

Firstar Bank v. Frankie Star Fields, Ashlyn Fields, Hughes Lumber Company Limited, Aceco Rental and Sales, Inc, and Crimson Steel Supply, LLC - foreclosure.

Wayne Cook v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Lunsford Construction Co., Inc v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Mathanic Hollan v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.

Carlton Beasley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Elias Cantu v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Shanon Santee v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Turner Leon Pryor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

In the matter of v. Charles V. Thorp and Dolly Tharp - revocable trust.

Alisa Ezparza v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Wynema Ross - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Juan Rodriguez - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Robin Harvey - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Jennifer D. O’Daniel v. Shayn Allen McCleary.

Fire Runs

March 11

Lowrey FD: 3:27 p.m., emergency medical response, East 615 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and South Highway 62 and 82.

March 12

Tahlequah FD: 7:36 a.m., MVA, West 825 Road and South Manard Road.

Lowrey FD: 3:28 p.m., emergency medical response, North 495 Road.

Death Notices

COBB, Katherine, 87, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 9. Funeral services, March 13, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

