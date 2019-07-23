Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cherokee County Airport Authority to T3 Aerosports, LLC..
Carol Jean Maxwell to Jason L. Maxwell.
Carl Norman Hyslope to Carl Norman Hyslope.
Brian A. Lanham to Brian A. Lanham.
Natalie Nicole Neal-Cloud to Marty Russell.
DMS, LLC. to Joseph M. Meeks.
Felonies
Hector Daniel Montes - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer and driving under suspension.
Timothy Wayne Forrest - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Marissa K. Deerinwater - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and child abuse.
Misdemeanors
Troy Gene Duchesne - uttering a forged instrument and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Hurley Dewayne Pitts - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Larry George Colburn - indebtedness.
Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Christopher S. Corey - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Julie A. Birdtail - breach of contract.
Wayne Rowden v. title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Makayla Rehdawn Juarez - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Pamela Rae Gross - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Lorrisa N. Wood - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Celena Bower v. Roger Allen Bower.
Shyanne Sue Scott v. Wesley Ray Baker.
Divorces
Bobby Brown v. Devan Brown.
Marriages
Jorge Emilio Perez Garcia, 41, Tahlequah, and Valentina Rodriguez Aguilar, 41, Tahlequah.
Robert Brett Macy, 55, Newalla, and Lori Ann Roach, 55, Choctaw.
Fire Runs
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 4:22 p.m., electrical hazard, East Powell Road and Park Hill Road.
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., MVA, Stickross Mountain Road and Highway 62.
Death Notices
SWEENEY, Robert, 54, Tahlequah, Westville Police Officer. Died July 21. Visitation July 23, 2 p.m. with Wake service 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reed-Culver. Graveside services July 24, 10 a.m. at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
CAFFEY, Wanda Lee, 86, Tahlequah, retired Gateway Luggage assembly line worker. Died July 19. Visitation July 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Services July 26, 1 p.m. at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
