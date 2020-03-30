Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Martin Neises to Douglas Brian Hopper.
Jessica R. Johnson to Dustin T. Daniels.
Trina L. Clark to William Stopp.
Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 to Felts Properties, LLC.
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Gene Perry.
PHH Mortgage Corp. to Eric David Engles.
Misdemeanors
Juan Cardona-Martinez - displaying false identification card.
Miles Brandon Gifford - eluding a police officer, open container beer, no security verification, improper stopping, driver’s license to be carried, and no seat belt.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Bekki Gilbert - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kendra Dawn Lizama - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Jay Leon Reeves - indebtedness.
Joe Fish v. Eliza Fish, Lillie M. Smith, and Joe Raymond Coffee - quiet title.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Jacob Kirk - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Amanda Drywater - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Krista Dew and Dominie Dew - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Jim Wilson and Wilson Wilson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Terrie D. Gutierrez v. Marcos A. Gutierrez II.
Marriages
Anthony Aarley Briggs, 51, Tahlequah, and Megan Michelle Norman, 44, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 p.m., entry for EMS, 1108 S. State Ave.
March 28
Tahlequah FD: 1:22 a.m., trash fire, 2100 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., EMS assist, 1859 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., glass cleanup, Guinn and First Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 p.m., possible structure fire, behind 5237 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 p.m., EMS assist, 1108 S. State Street.
March 29
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:41 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
March 30
Tahlequah FD: 5:34 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 a.m., alarm, 17660 S. Muskogee Ave.
