Traffic Report

Robert Allan Ford - no seat belt.

Carson Nichole Willis - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Nicolas Bryan Moss - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Gregory Len Corday - speeding 1-10 mph over.

John Caleb Partin - speeding 15 mph over.

Trae William Primm - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Aubree Lanae Baker - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Aaron Wayne Dorrough - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Mateo Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Ellis Benjamin Carnes - failure to display tail lamps, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and no seat belt.

Jacob Alvin Morris - driver inattention resulting in collision.

Taylor Lynnzi Bear - open container alcohol and no seat belt.

Jane Ngozi Obaji Anoke - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lewis Angel Sierra - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Adolph C. Fields - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Jacie Lane Holmes - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Erica Nicole Cypress - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Trevor Sean Gilkey - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Claudia Cheyenne Carter - failure to stop at red light.

Michael Anthony Ballew - failure to stop at red light.

Roy Lee Maxwell - failure to stop at red light.

Kristen Jo Lucas - no seat belt.

Ryan Neal Fisher - no seat belt.

Logan Dewayne Horn - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Brianna Nacole Miner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Fire Runs

Nov. 8

Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., smoke investigation, 108 N. Darrell Ave..

Nov. 9

Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., alarm, 118 E. Shawnee St..

Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m., alarm, 101 Reasor St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., man down, Highway 51 and South Welling Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., hazmat, 25339 E. 820 Road.

Nov. 10

Tahlequah FD: 1:12 a.m., EMS assist, 610 Lewis Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., outside fire, 15380 W. Burchett Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m., CO2 test, 15499 Spears Road.

Nov. 11

Tahlequah FD: 10:26 a.m., CO test, 1003 Kaufman Ave..

Tahlequah FD: 12:02 p.m., MVC, Woodall School.

