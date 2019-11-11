Traffic Report
Robert Allan Ford - no seat belt.
Carson Nichole Willis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nicolas Bryan Moss - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gregory Len Corday - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Caleb Partin - speeding 15 mph over.
Trae William Primm - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aubree Lanae Baker - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Aaron Wayne Dorrough - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mateo Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ellis Benjamin Carnes - failure to display tail lamps, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and no seat belt.
Jacob Alvin Morris - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Taylor Lynnzi Bear - open container alcohol and no seat belt.
Jane Ngozi Obaji Anoke - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lewis Angel Sierra - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adolph C. Fields - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jacie Lane Holmes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Erica Nicole Cypress - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Trevor Sean Gilkey - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Claudia Cheyenne Carter - failure to stop at red light.
Michael Anthony Ballew - failure to stop at red light.
Roy Lee Maxwell - failure to stop at red light.
Kristen Jo Lucas - no seat belt.
Ryan Neal Fisher - no seat belt.
Logan Dewayne Horn - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Brianna Nacole Miner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
Nov. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., smoke investigation, 108 N. Darrell Ave..
Nov. 9
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., alarm, 118 E. Shawnee St..
Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m., alarm, 101 Reasor St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., man down, Highway 51 and South Welling Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., hazmat, 25339 E. 820 Road.
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 1:12 a.m., EMS assist, 610 Lewis Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., outside fire, 15380 W. Burchett Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m., CO2 test, 15499 Spears Road.
Nov. 11
Tahlequah FD: 10:26 a.m., CO test, 1003 Kaufman Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 12:02 p.m., MVC, Woodall School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.