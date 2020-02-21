Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenneth J. Brewer to Kenneth J. Brewer.
Charles E. Beck to Christopher A. Cole.
Sarah L. Briggs to Mai Der Vue.
Lelah Mae Cummings to United States of America.
Felonies
Kaleb Dwayne Kindle - rape - first degree.
Misdemeanors
Miles Brandon Gifford - DUI and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Colby Wayne Poteet - person under 21 in possession of alcohol and no seat belt.
Ethan Alexander Guthrie - possess marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Cameron Drywater - public intoxication.
Jody Lynnetta Sallis - public intoxication.
Trevor James Walters - possession of paraphernalia and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Civils
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Marsha Blair and Jason Blair - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Randy W. Simmons - indebtedness.
The State of Oklahoma v. Laney Raelyn Ford - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Woodhaven Apartments v. Dixie Beck - entry and detainer.
Clay Felts Co., Inc v. Les Wallace - entry and detainer.
Clay Felts Co., Video Barn and Les Wallace - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Wynema Ross - petition for judgment.
Document Imaging Solutions, LLC v. Keys Public School - petition for judgment.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Laura Ann Jones - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Robin James Vann - open container of beer and no driver’s license.
Richard Mealer - taxes due.
Jorge Colunga - no security verification.
Jesus Garcia-Hernandez - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Pujol Luis - no driver’s license.
Gareth Matthew Jones - speeding 15 mph over.
Cody Ray Sparks - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Shawnna Nicole Hoggatt - no seat belt.
Jacob Dylan Stokes - taxes due state and no security verification.
Jesika Leann Taylor - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christopher Friday - parking county violation.
Sarah Jo Ray - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Madison Paige Gipson - speeding 15 mph over.
Mark Alan Swim - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Brian Stacey - speeding 15 mph over.
Todd Jeffrey Hoeltzel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kathryn Duree Boyden - failure to stop at stop sign.
Darrin William Blossom - no seat belt.
Beverly Rose Rasmusson - speeding 15 mph over.
Rolando Mata Alanis - speeding 26-30 mph over, driving under suspension, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, taxes due state, and driving left of center in marked zone.
Maranda Laurel Ritter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kayla Jean Crisp - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Sara Ferman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Randy Matthew Wade - taxes due state.
Ashely Victoria Stone - driving under revocation and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Frances Nichole Baldonado - no security verification and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Michael Anthony Burnette - no security verification.
Jesus Salazar - no driver’s license.
Bracie Deckard - speeding 1-10 mph over and expired registration.
Fire Runs
Feb. 20
Tahlequah FD: 1:36 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Feb. 21
Tahlequah FD: 11:40 a.m., gas odor, 609 S. Oak Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m., dumpster fire, 1403 E. Downing St.
Death Notices
MABRAY, Louise, 84, Tahlequah, seamstress. Died Feb. 19. Funeral services, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Price Cemetery. Visitation Feb. 22, 1 p.m., - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
IKER, Archie Jr., 71, Bunch, welder. Died Feb. 20. No services planned.
