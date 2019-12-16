Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Christina H. Zabik to Mindy Hendrix.
James K. Utley to Lawson Land Management, LLC.
Susan McConnell to Melvin Eugene Dewitt.
Matthew MJ Norvell to Larry J. Carney.
Richard Warren Downs to Christopher B. Shoemaker.
Richard Allen Campbell to Randel Lee Colquitt.
Misdemeanors
Erik Castillo - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Juanita Gay - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Marcus J. Johnson - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Brenda Philpott - indebtedness.
Kondaur Capital Corporation v. David Wilson and Housing and Urban Development - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Alisha Blake - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Angel Walkingstick - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Christopher Tomlison - entry and detainer.
East Gate Inn Apartments v. Saul Gayton and Jennifer Gayton - entry and detainer.
Rising Freedom Properties, LLC v. Shayna Rogers - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Billy J. Bailey v. Adam Pathkiller.
Divorces
Thomas G. Young v. Glenda Jean Young.
Philip Shawn Williams v. Susan Williams.
Joshua M. Denniston v. Lara M. Denniston.
Paternity
Robey Jacob Keys v. Ah-Nee Christie - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Dec. 14
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m., public assist, 115 S. Bluff Ave..
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 a.m., MVC, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 8:43 p.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Lowrey FD: 10:47 p.m., medical assist, East 651 Road.
Dec. 15
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., outside fire, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.