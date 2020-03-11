Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lisa Perez to Billy Don Gibson.

B. Reid Rominger to Moriah Krason.

Felonies

Bradley James Locust - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, no security verification, failure to yield right of way to emergency traffic, and obstructing an officer.

Gregory Travis Cullum - burglary - second degree.

Misdemeanors

Hunter Dale Ragland - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at red light.

Jana Leann Green - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.

Matthew Seth Kyle Biggers - public intoxication.

Mykala Rich - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Small Claims

Sun Loan Company v. Crystal Marie Antwine - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Venessa Coe Gonzales - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. April Wacoche - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Price Jody Jones v. Lori Dee Jones.

Nannie Faye Girdner v. Daniel Joe Grayson.

Kirk Plepla v. Molly M. Haywood.

Divorces

Nallia Ruth Duchinsky v. Jason Holcomb.

Fire Runs

March 10

Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., vehicle fire, 825 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 5:15 p.m., MVA, 120 E. Ballentine Road.

Lowrey FD: 6:07 p.m., outside fire, East 660 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:13 p.m., gas spill, 525 Chickasaw St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:30 p.m., smoke investigation, State Street and Clay Street.

Lowrey FD: 11:51 p.m., emergency medical response, North 495 Road.

Death Notices

COBB, Karen, 87, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 9. Funeral services, March 13, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

