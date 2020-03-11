Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lisa Perez to Billy Don Gibson.
B. Reid Rominger to Moriah Krason.
Felonies
Bradley James Locust - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, no security verification, failure to yield right of way to emergency traffic, and obstructing an officer.
Gregory Travis Cullum - burglary - second degree.
Misdemeanors
Hunter Dale Ragland - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at red light.
Jana Leann Green - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Matthew Seth Kyle Biggers - public intoxication.
Mykala Rich - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Crystal Marie Antwine - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Venessa Coe Gonzales - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. April Wacoche - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Price Jody Jones v. Lori Dee Jones.
Nannie Faye Girdner v. Daniel Joe Grayson.
Kirk Plepla v. Molly M. Haywood.
Divorces
Nallia Ruth Duchinsky v. Jason Holcomb.
Fire Runs
March 10
Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., vehicle fire, 825 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:15 p.m., MVA, 120 E. Ballentine Road.
Lowrey FD: 6:07 p.m., outside fire, East 660 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:13 p.m., gas spill, 525 Chickasaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:30 p.m., smoke investigation, State Street and Clay Street.
Lowrey FD: 11:51 p.m., emergency medical response, North 495 Road.
Death Notices
COBB, Karen, 87, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 9. Funeral services, March 13, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
