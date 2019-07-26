Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby Wilks to Alan Wilks.
Bobbi Butler to Bobbi Butler.
Sarah M. Taylor to Sarah M. Taylor.
Felonies
Phillip S. Colson - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Joshua Preston Holmes - uttering a forged instrument.
Daniel Joe Grayson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Cynthia D. Carroll - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Justin Wayne Knowles - driving under suspension.
Eduardo Grajeda - violation of OSRC rules.
Andria Rae Debruyne - violation of OSRC rules.
Nashoba Tali Carlton Pannell - contributing alcohol to a minor.
Christie Lynn Pipkins - violation of OSRC rules.
Mazie Rae Richards - violation of OSRC rules.
Tina Ann Pease - violation of OSRC rules.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Jack B. Byers - indebtedness.
Divorces
Krista Renee Bates v. Anthony Bates.
Marriages
Bailey Donald Smith, 18, Welling, and Allison Lynn Monks, 18, Welling.
Elijah James Livermont, 26, Tahlequah and Jessica Ruth Olson, 25, Ideal.
Traffic Report
Uriah William C. Poole - driving left of center in marked zone.
Jarrod Keith Berry - speeding 15 mph over.
Amanda Violet Stafford - no seat belt.
Gabriella Jo Tenney - no seat belt.
Brent Douglas Funburg - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Telika Maria Oropeza - driver inattention resulting in collision and no security verification.
Jeffery Clay Fleming - no seat belt, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Billy Joe Latta III - no seat belt.
Tyra Kasidee Mcintosh - no seat belt.
Alyssa Marie Henson - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Aaron Todd Kelley - no drivers license.
Yaquelin Gonzalez - no seat belt.
Eric Frank Wilson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Connor Austin Schapp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Daniel Orr - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stephanie Lynn Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shawn Braun - no seat belt.
Calvin Ray Hall Jr. - operating motor vehicle with defective lights.
Kahlin Dion Hall - no seat belt and no security verification.
Elijah Richard Tatman - no seat belt.
Curly Winston Rowe - no seat belt and no security verification.
Alonso Pantaleon Hilario - no drivers license.
Dalton Wayne Popejoy - no seat belt.
Tyler Eli Weeks - no seat belt.
Robert Noel Sims - no seat belt.
Robin C. Meek - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Whitney Marie Coats - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Mary Juanita Kirk - no security verification.
John Mosby Kirk - open container alcohol.
Trey Alan Pierce - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Denver McKnight Richardson - driving under suspension.
Curley Winston Rowe - open container alcohol.
Zainbrahim Ahmad Aliya - no seat belt.
John William Coffman II - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rene Cervantes Vasquez - speed not reasonable and proper and no drivers license.
Robert Ramirez Jr. - no seat belt.
Kaylee Vina Mitchell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bill Ross Lyman - driving under revocation.
Katarina Ocean Kunz - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Monty Leon Mathews - no seat belt.
Makenze Jewell McGinnis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kadesha Sue Anne Smith - failure to stop at stop sign.
Adrian Marquelle Sanders - driving under suspension.
Narno Plascencia Jimenez - driving under revocation.
Rosalene Danell Nimsey - driving under suspension.
Juan Carlos Nicasio - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Krystal Louise Justus - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Branden Duane Murray - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Landon Wade Daily - no seat belt.
Cayden Christopher Long - no seat belt.
Branda Jane Kent - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shannon Smith - no seat belt.
Cory William Dykes - no seat belt, taxes due state, no security verification, affixing improper license plate to vehicle and no drivers license.
Fire Runs
July 25
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m., alarm, 600 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:48 p.m., alarm, 708 W. Shawnee St.
July 26
Lowrey FD: 8:07 a.m., medical assist, N. 495 Road.
Death Notices
MOORE, David "Punk" Sr., 72, Broken Arrow, teacher/coach. Died July 24. Visitation July 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver. Services July 29, 2 p.m. at Tahlequah United Methodist Church.
Commented
