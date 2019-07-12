Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Aaron C. Meyer to Aaron C. Meyer.
Carroll D. Jones to Brian C. Jordan.
Jarred Rider to George A. Brown.
Daniel Jordan to Doss Benton Briggs.
Stormy Jones to Darryl A. Linde.
Eileen M. Querubin to Jerry Craig.
Jared L. Gregg to Jerry Craig.
Misdemeanors
Angela Vazquez-Walker - public intoxication.
Leticia Alvarado-Garcia - public intoxication.
Samuel Dee Sanders - public intoxication.
Austin Kent Goodstree - public intoxication.
Rachel Nicole Moore - violation of OSRC rules.
Lizzeth Judith Chacon - violation of OSRC rules.
Wyatt Austin Conner - public intoxication.
Nolan Don Sims - public intoxication.
Jalen M. Fancher - public intoxication.
Riley Dale Weir - violation of OSRC rules.
William Allen Peden - public intoxication.
Civils
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Sandra K. Pallie - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC. v. Joey Lee Fields - indebtedness.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans v. Joseph Daniel Hoggatt - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans v. Steven Cockrum - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lluvia Eligio-Sandoval v. Juana Martinez.
Melody J. Poe v. Chalres R. Poe.
Fire Runs
July 11
Lowrey FD: 12:06 p.m., medical assist, East 626 Road.
July 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m., MVA, West Grandview Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:44 a.m., electrical hazard, 1364 E. Downing St.
Traffic Report
Candice M. Buttrey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Melissa Ann Fuson - taxes due state and no security verification.
Tyler Michael Jones - failure to yield from county road.
Dylan Thomas Johnston - no seat belt.
Michael Wayne Bruner - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Seth Eugene Harbaugh - no seat belt.
Eric G. Hendrick - no seat belt.
Mitzie Ruth Scott - failure to maintain lane and driving under suspension.
Kendra Nichole McTrusty - driving under suspension.
Gabriel Miguel Wormuth - no seat belt and no security verification.
Kylie Jo Benham - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Renee Michelle Preston - taxes due state.
Blake Allen Russell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kirby Wayne Hause - no seat belt.
Michael Wayne Bales - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Talisa Pettit - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sara Leigh Spencer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ann Michelle Goossen - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving left of center in marked zone.
Courtney Nicole Adreon - no seat belt.
Nicholas Donald Thompson - open container alcohol.
Xavier Gonzalez - open container alcohol.
Jake Paul Morrison - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Robert Anthony Le Bartholomew - no seat belt.
Kenny M. Garrison - no seat belt.
Pedro Ramirez Hernandez - speeding 11-14 mph over and no drivers license.
Robert Dreadfulwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nicole Marie Ryan - speeding 15 mph over.
Homer Dighton Barnes - speed not reasonable and proper and no child restraint.
Jeremy James Patlan Walters - failure to stop at stop sign.
Nohely Esmeralda Rodriguez - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jose C. Jacquez-Ochoa - no drivers license.
Stacey Smith - no security verification.
Jose Perez - no drivers license.
Jeff Alan Whitener - driving left of center in marked zone.
Tiennhat Nguyen - no security verification and no child restraint.
Brnady Nikkole C. Green - no drivers license.
Jeffery M. Morgan - no security verification.
Gage Alan Bennett - no seat belt.
Bryan Jacob Hulbert - no security verification.
Cody Trevor Huddleston - taxes due state and no security verification.
Jason Curtis Gilmore - open m/v in defective cond, open container alcohol, no security verification and failure to display current license plate.
Derrick Jackson Ross - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sally Juliene Tannehill - speeding 15 mph over.
Sara Hellana Pennino - taxes due state and no security verification.
Eric Donald Sisco - no seat belt.
Kevin Michael Glenn - driving under revocation.
Johnny Lee Brown - no seat belt.
Jayne Kathryn Williams - no seat belt.
Brandon Lee Swisher - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ivan J. Rivera - no drivers license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Josseph Matthew Cater Jr. - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Derek Eugene Geasland - no seat belt.
Rebecca Lynn Rasmusson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lela Caroline Falling - driving under suspension.
Yousef Ahmed J. Aliallah - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Billy Joe Latta III - no security verification.
Juan Carlos Camarena-Rubio - no security verification.
Melissa Dawn Muldoon - driving inattention resulting in collision.
Tarah Lanette Alley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Terrence Jermaine Blue - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Roger Gail Owens - no seat belt.
Meriruth Cohenour - no seat belt.
Justin Alan Waldron - taxes due state and driving under revocation.
Willand S. Phillips Jr. - driving under revocation.
Michael Lee Pierson - driving under revocation.
Manuel Vallatoro-Pereira - unsafe lane change.
Auston Levi Kazy - no seat belt.
Bowen Hunter Anderson - driving left of center in marked zone.
Roy Anthony Wilson - no seat belt.
Tyler Lee Arnold - speed not reasonable and proper.
Tabitha Annette Church - no seat belt.
Cassidy Lynn Hughes - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Dennis Larkin Dye Jr. - no seat belt.
Vanessa Lynett Murray - no seat belt.
Tanner Allen Crow - no seat belt.
Dylan Darnell - failure to keep in proper lane.
Kelsey Lee Gibson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Billy Gene McCoy - no seat belt.
Tammie Wynita Haworth - no seat belt.
Max Dylan Easter - no seat belt.
Lena Faye Fourkiller - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jamie Lynn Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kassandra Michelle Carter - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Danny Paul Mabery Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Madison Alexandra Mosby - speeding 15 mph over.
Joah Cross Fourkiller - no seat belt.
Joshua Alan Fourkiller - no seat belt.
Nathan Ward Coachman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.