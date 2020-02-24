Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James O. Byfield to Joseph Byfield.
Sue Ann Hulse to Zoua Yang.
Jerry L. Catron to Springwater Properties, LLC.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Landmark Construction and Development, LLC.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Jason Paul Giese - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Roberta Bell - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Bekki Gilbert - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Billy B. Catron - indebtedness.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Adam Benjamin Coley - foreclosure.
Small Claims
America’s Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Nicholas Christopher Harper - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Feb. 21
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., outside fire, North Oak Leaf Lane and East Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:28 p.m., structure fire, 230 Northside Court.
Feb. 22
Tahlequah FD: 9:20 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:21 p.m., structure fire, 414 W. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:43 p.m., outside fire, 309 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 p.m., outside fire, 117 Goingsnake St.
Feb. 23
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., outside fire, 730 Road and 731 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:22 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., smoke investigation, 310 North St.
Feb. 24
Tahlequah FD: 6:57 a.m., structure fire, 18114 West 794 Road.
Death Notices
JORDAN, Jamie Lynn, 47, Welling, NSU sanitation technician. Died Feb. 23. Funeral services, Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation, Feb 27, 1 p.m., - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.