Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eric Wilson to Lots or Land, LLC.
George Reddell Nolan to Robert L. McLaughlin.
Felonies
Michael Paul King II - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Dylan Jo Rose - attempting to elude, assault with a deadly weapon, running a roadblock, driving left of center, and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Jackie Maness - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Darrell Ray Paden - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and defective equipment.
David Anthony Perkins - threaten to perform act of violence and resisting an officer.
Matthew Blake Reed - public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Edward L. Sawney - public intoxication.
Jacob Henry Tagg - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Keifer Dwayne Martin Brady - possession of marijuana and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Civils
Armstrong Bank v. Bethany S. McDonald.
Bull Tuff Mud Co. Read, LLC v. Michael Paul Corn, MPC Custom Homes, First State Bank, Tahlequah Lumber Company, Inc, MPC Homes Partnership, LLC, and BancFirst - foreclosure.
Michael Allen Wilden v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver’s license appeal.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Public Facilities Au v. Danya Curtis - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Educational Facilities v. Danya Curtis - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Joshua Allen Briggs - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Trina Belle Crandall and Jeremy Ray Crandall - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Courtney Dawn Tiger - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Orvis Ray Arnett and Amber Arnett - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Crystal Ann Armer - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Roselyn Kay Scott - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jann Catron v. Gregory Dean Laster.
Divorces
Danetta Winchester v. Sean Winchester.
Melissa Joyelle Drywater v. Savannah Faith Ford.
Fire Runs
Jan. 17
Tahlequah FD: 9:48 a.m., fire alarm, 18419 W. Keetoowah Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., MVA, Muskogee Avenue.
Jan. 18
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 a.m., CO test, 304 N. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:26 a.m., MVA, North Water Avenue and Delaware Street.
Jan. 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:42 a.m., service call, 701 S. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:06 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Balentine Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:56 p.m., MVC, West Keetoowah Street and Highway 51.
Lowrey FD: 10:45 p.m., medical assist, East 590 Road.
Death Notices
HAIR, Betty Sue, 81, Tahlequah, LPN. Died Jan. 19. Funeral services, Jan. 23, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert. Visitation, Jan. 22, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
