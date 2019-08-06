Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Susan L. Wade to Spurlin Rentals, LLC.
Clayton Alan Chapman to Darrell Ray Guffey.
NH Holding, LLC. to Matthew McCormick.
Jones Lowell Gene and Shirley Ann Revocable Trust to Matthew McCormick.
Amy Michelle Dean Clark to Julie E. Dicks.
Kent Hutchinson to Araceli Goodrich.
Robert D. Moates to Gary Chisum.
Olen S. Purget to Chad Botts.
Jacob Blaine Miller to Jason Little.
Michael Wayne Mcalpine to Thomas J. Vosefski.
Zackary Haines to Chris Hougland.
JP Morgan Chase to Manuel Reyes.
Felonies
Detina Cheek - forgery in the second degree and obtaining merchandise/property by fraud.
Aaron Charles Lingo-Wilson - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Michael Edward Moss - battery on police officer and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Casey Ashwill - domestic assault & battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Misdemeanors
Billy Joe Latta III - public intoxication.
Tyra Kasidee McIntosh - public intoxication.
Randy Keith Cotton - attempting to elude, possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no security verification and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kyle Anderson Handle - obstructing an officer, public intoxication and open container of beer.
Justin Roy Bean - possession of paraphernalia.
Reba Rochelle Fore - possession of paraphernalia.
Melonie L. Franklin - carrying firearm while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Brandon Darrell Smith - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Reva Barnes - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Dee Bell - indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Gloria S. Houston - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Rhiannon Lynn Ridge - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Misty Brooke Poafphybitty - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Michael Little and Lawanda Little - entry and detainer.
Regional Finance v. Clayton Wolf - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Charles Cheesman - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Clayton Blossom - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Angela Mae Sanders - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Chelsea Moran - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Nicholas Catron - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Tasha Lemasters - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Kevin S. Ferguson - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Heather N. Garde - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Trisha Baker - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Kenzy Dawn Corntassel v. Cale Christopher Corntassel.
Fire Runs
Aug. 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:06 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m., EMS assist, 408 Joe St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 p.m., vehicle fire, Vinita Avenue and Highway 51.
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 a.m., EMS assist, 3483 Southridge Road.
Death Notice
WATT, Edward “Eddie” J., 95, Park Hill, law enforcement officer. Died Aug. 2. Services Aug. 9, 9 a.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation Aug. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
CAVINESS, Verna, 83, Tahlequah, CNA. Died Aug. 3. Services Aug 9, 2 p.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation Aug. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
