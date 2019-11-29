Traffic Report
Jacee Lynne Pitts - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
William R. Temme - failure to stop a red light.
Sharon Janese Rasmussen - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Debbie Lynn Springwater - driving under suspension, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Amanda June Winn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dionicia Rose Put - speeding 15 mph over.
Michael W. Holland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Benjamin Wayne Pierce - no driver’s license and no security verification.
Layl Erron Parkman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Douglas Bryant - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adam Turnbow Stanley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Cheater Jr. - fail to keep in proper lane.
Brandon Michael Sulivant - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Donshay Eric McCoy - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Caleb William Wilson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sherri Lynn Mouse - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Ethan Joe Gentry - no seat belt.
Austin James Clinton - taxes due state.
Lawanda Cherokee Handle - speeding 15 mph over.
Erica Nicole Cypress - driver inattention resulting in collision and no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Nov. 27
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
SQUIRREL, Linda, 68, Park Hill, Cherokee Nation Deputy Director of Health Services. Died Nov. 24. Services, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
