Traffic Report

Jacee Lynne Pitts - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.

William R. Temme - failure to stop a red light.

Sharon Janese Rasmussen - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Debbie Lynn Springwater - driving under suspension, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, taxes due state, and no security verification.

Amanda June Winn - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Dionicia Rose Put - speeding 15 mph over.

Michael W. Holland - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Benjamin Wayne Pierce - no driver’s license and no security verification.

Layl Erron Parkman - speeding 1-10 mph over.

William Douglas Bryant - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Adam Turnbow Stanley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Thomas Cheater Jr. - fail to keep in proper lane.

Brandon Michael Sulivant - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Donshay Eric McCoy - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Caleb William Wilson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sherri Lynn Mouse - allow unauthorized person to drive.

Ethan Joe Gentry - no seat belt.

Austin James Clinton - taxes due state.

Lawanda Cherokee Handle - speeding 15 mph over.

Erica Nicole Cypress - driver inattention resulting in collision and no seat belt.

Fire Runs

Nov. 27

Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Death Notices

SQUIRREL, Linda, 68, Park Hill, Cherokee Nation Deputy Director of Health Services. Died Nov. 24. Services, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.

Tags

