Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Benjamin Ralston to Benjamin Fred Ralston.
Kirk E. Boatright to Sas Construction, LLC.
Deborah S. Sowles to Calvin Taylor.
Armstrong Bank to Waterfall Hollow Ranch, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Ashlynn Marie Wilder - public intoxication.
Charity Kay Hamby - possession of marijuana, no driver's license, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Richard Louis Harrington - escape from arrest or detention, resisting an officer, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Ronald Jason v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Shawne Fisher v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bryan Alan Kirk v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tom Toops v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Traditions Funeral Cremation v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael Wayne Lambert v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ana K. Tavira Plata v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Matt Atwood v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Malinda Lindsey v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Security Finance v. Linda Daugherty - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Rayna Anderson - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Monica Avalos - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Juan Rodriguez - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Shelby Stacy - petition for judgment.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Evan Green and Emily Green - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Trista Vaughn - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Dakota D. Soldier - entry and detainer.
Randy Peace and Colton Peace v. Lacey Rain Copeland - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Leona Susan Northrup - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Dustion Dwaine Morgan - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Shawn E. Collins - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Ernesto Torres - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Daniel Roy Vaughn - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp. v. Tina Lynn Roach - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Savannah Faith Ford and Madison Drywater-Ford v. Melissa Joyelle Drywater.
Melanie Legier v. Christopher A. Blair.
Fire Runs
Jan. 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., MVC, 1401 S. Muskogee Ave.
