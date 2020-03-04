Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Neil Hance to Tia D. Hammer.
Kiahna Sanders to Diana Johnston.
Felonies
Tommy Lee Phillips - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Nick Allen Mabray - omitting to provide for minor child.
Cody Lynn Lusk - lewd molestation.
Cooper Sinclaire Day - possession of stolen vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jackie Dale Ryals - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Nathan Allen Garner - minor in possession of pistol, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Stephen Earl Stamper - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Armstrong Bank v. Estate of Daniel L. Parker - foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Marilyn Ballard and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.
Christopher Drew Cooper Jr. v. Tandy Gourd - quiet title.
Charles E. Colburn v. Judith Colburn - quiet title.
Small Claims
Merrill Check Cashing v. Eric Frye - petition for judgment.
Merrill Check Cashing v. Lahon Lee Flynn - petition for judgment.
John A. Boren v. Billy Murphy - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kathy Jo Allen v. Dewayne Ray Allen.
Fancy Smith v. William Dewayne Bookout.
Leslee Laurie Bookout v. William Dewayne Bookout.
Divorces
Amanda Hodge Mascho v. Brian Edward Mascho.
Linda Bryant v. Charles Bryant.
Fire Runs
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:09 p.m., MVA, North Vinita Avenue and Highway 51 Spur.
Lowrey FD: 5:45 p.m., structure fire, Old Tersita School
March 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:00 a.m., EMS assist, 711 Country Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m., MVC, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey FD: 11:57 a.m., medical assist call, Highway 82A
Death Notices
STAYATHOME, Dennis, 63, Bunch, truck driver. Died Feb. 29. Funeral services, March 6, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation, March 5, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WOODARD-BENEDICT, Marsha Kay, 59, Peggs, donut shop owner. Died Feb. 29. Services, March 5, 10 a.m., Fort Gibson Freewill Baptist Church. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, March 4, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PAUL, Jaedan Doris, 19, Tahlequah, caretaker. Died Feb. 29. Services, March 6, 7 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
KEYS, Gary, 64, Tahlequah, water district manager. Died March 3. Services, March 10, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
BENGE, Joe, 83, Hulbert, locke and dam operator. Died March 2. Services, March 7, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
