Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Neil Hance to Tia D. Hammer.

Kiahna Sanders to Diana Johnston.

Felonies

Tommy Lee Phillips - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Nick Allen Mabray - omitting to provide for minor child.

Cody Lynn Lusk - lewd molestation.

Cooper Sinclaire Day - possession of stolen vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Jackie Dale Ryals - possession of firearm after felony conviction.

Misdemeanors

Nathan Allen Garner - minor in possession of pistol, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, taxes due state, and no security verification.

Stephen Earl Stamper - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Civils

Armstrong Bank v. Estate of Daniel L. Parker - foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Marilyn Ballard and MCC Administration Corp. - foreclosure.

Christopher Drew Cooper Jr. v. Tandy Gourd - quiet title.

Charles E. Colburn v. Judith Colburn - quiet title.

Small Claims

Merrill Check Cashing v. Eric Frye - petition for judgment.

Merrill Check Cashing v. Lahon Lee Flynn - petition for judgment.

John A. Boren v. Billy Murphy - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kathy Jo Allen v. Dewayne Ray Allen.

Fancy Smith v. William Dewayne Bookout.

Leslee Laurie Bookout v. William Dewayne Bookout.

Divorces

Amanda Hodge Mascho v. Brian Edward Mascho.

Linda Bryant v. Charles Bryant.

Fire Runs

March 3

Tahlequah FD: 1:09 p.m., MVA, North Vinita Avenue and Highway 51 Spur.

Lowrey FD: 5:45 p.m., structure fire, Old Tersita School

March 4

Tahlequah FD: 2:00 a.m., EMS assist, 711 Country Circle.

Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m., MVC, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.

Lowrey FD: 11:57 a.m., medical assist call, Highway 82A

Death Notices

STAYATHOME, Dennis, 63, Bunch, truck driver. Died Feb. 29. Funeral services, March 6, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation, March 5, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

WOODARD-BENEDICT, Marsha Kay, 59, Peggs, donut shop owner. Died Feb. 29. Services, March 5, 10 a.m., Fort Gibson Freewill Baptist Church. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, March 4, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

PAUL, Jaedan Doris, 19, Tahlequah, caretaker. Died Feb. 29. Services, March 6, 7 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

KEYS, Gary, 64, Tahlequah, water district manager. Died March 3. Services, March 10, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

BENGE, Joe, 83, Hulbert, locke and dam operator. Died March 2. Services, March 7, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.

