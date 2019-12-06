Court Report
Warranty Deeds
United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians to United States of America.
Kregg Mitchell Talburt to John Nofire.
Manav Hospitality, Inc to Jai Kuber, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Colton Jackson - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Jessica Webster-Fourkiller - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Terry E. Acuff Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Lori E. Backwater - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp v. Zoretta Denise Little - indebtedness.
Dustin Hathcoat and Nicole Hathcoat v. Community Builders, Inc - judgment.
Anna L. Smith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Wright v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nick Cannon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Codi Jean Hardcastel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Key Simoline v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Christopher Easterly v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Rodney Freeman and Kimberly Freeman v. Off the Wall Painting, Tyi Joshua Flynn, Sara Louise Feather, and Sara Louise Flynn - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Betsy Lynn Davis v. Joe Kelton Davis.
Marriages
Zechariah James Vanfleet, 23, Tahlequah, and Bridget Shea Barlow, 23, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Tiawana Brooke Spillers - speeding 15 mph over.
Matthew Holman - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Tracey Diane Conley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Steven Ramirez - speeding 15 mph over.
Larry Duran Guthrie - no security verification.
Nallia Ruth Duchinsky - following too closely.
Robby Traye Wiseley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Linwood Wocawson Sapiel - no child restraint.
Dalana Lou Daile Tibbit - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Kyla Kay Searcy - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacob Levi Burton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cecilia Marcela Oriolo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dylan Miles Adams - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Thomas D. Schneider - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Taylor Brooke Stickelmeyer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ella Marie Christie - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Krisstee Ann Pierce - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kristen Dawn Pendergraft - no driver's license, expired registration, and no security verification.
Linsey Larae Rogers - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jarren Sidney Robbins - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Hayden Alexander Fitzgerald - no seat belt.
Jucilet Chavez-Olvera - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Cody Ray Sparks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shawnna Nicole Hoggatt - no seat belt.
Eagle Bear Eastman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Louise Friend - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Cynthia Clinton - no driver's license, no security verification, and driver inattention resulting in collision.
Silas Edward Snow - no seat belt.
Michael David Whitley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Dalton Capps - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bonnie Ruth Baird - failure to stop at red light.
Trent Ryan Hadden - failure to stop at red light.
Paula Renee Tomasik - no seat belt.
Ladara Kay Brown - no seat belt.
Kimberly June Degase-Green - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michelle Joyce Garcia - no seat belt.
Steven Wayne Chaffin - no seat belt.
Rhonda Lynn Ritzhaupt - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Dec. 5
Tahlequah FD: 7:22 p.m., structure fire, 193 E. Willis Road.
Dec. 6
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 a.m., rekindle, 193 E. Willis Road.
