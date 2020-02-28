Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Clark J. Giagnocavo to Even Hardesty.
Brandon Lee Billups to Jerry Earl Faglie Jr.
Brian Miggletto to Kevin Kinyon.
Nick Davis to Nick Davis.
Tommy G. Whitbey to Juan Correa.
Bobby Slover to Quality Homes & Trim, LLC.
Felonies
William R. Gulley - burglary - second degree.
Marissa D. Solenberg - possession of credit card belonging to another, possession of forged notes or instruments, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Austin Ryals - harboring runaway child.
Gweneth Russell - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Seth Allen Carloss - driving under suspension.
Catherine Leann Geary-Wolfe - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
In Re v. J.G. Wentworth Organizations, LLC - transfer of structure settlement.
AJ Towing v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Clayton Craig - Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mykala Lynn Rich v. Department of public safety - driver's license appeal.
Billy Joe Sunday III v. Department of public safety - driver's license appeal.
Shane Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jimmy Drury v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Matt Doering v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Crites v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Christina Sallee and Jeff Risenhoover v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Terrell Miller and Britany Clark v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Burnt Cabin Rural Water District v. Estate of Russell Halliger, Betty Halliger, Adam McDonnell, and Catherine Halliger-McDonnell - petition for judgement.
Veraman Davis and South Gate Apartments v. Theophilus Mollie - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Grigsby Wayne Kent v. Raven Renee Ross.
Marriages
Ronald J. Woolett Jr., 38, Tahlequah, and Jennifer Blondell Polson, 35, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Joseph Francis Huttlinger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Theron Dee Speaks - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Randall Tyree Harris - no driver's license and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bailie Dawn Studie - speeding 15 mph over.
David Russell McCoy - taxes due state.
Maria Guadalupe Martinez-Vega - no driver's license.
Elsaphine Beamer - improper parking on roadway.
Jordan Deeanne Girdner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Holly Anne Burgess - driving left of center in marked zone.
Christopher Brett Adams - speeding 15 mph over.
Patricia Ann Cameron - no seat belt.
David Eugene Whisenhunt - taxes due state.
Stasha McBride Martin - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Taylor Brooke Sanchez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nieves Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ariel Ranae Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Roxie Lee Wagers - no seat belt.
Vincent Ray Biggs - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Alberto Cisneros - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Koobe Dale Ozment - violation of driver's license restrictions.
April Dawn Ozment - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Lessah Raeleigh Hammond - no seat belt.
Brett Alexander Reeves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chelse McGuire Day - no security verification and no seat belt.
Omie Ladawn Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Treanna Marie Washington - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Carter Ballew - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Linda Kathelene Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
James Frederick Wilmon - no seat belt.
Mattie Elizabeth Peterman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Chase McNutt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Dawn Wright - expired registration.
Jamie Lynn Wright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeremy Kyle Hamby - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Joshua Edward Berner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Caitlin Nicole Desautell - failure to stop at red light.
Manuela Louisa Santana - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Marie Waeltz - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jesus Garcia-Hernandez - no seat belt and failure to stop at stop sign.
Derrick Johnathan James Delaney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Derrick Jerome Vann - speeding 15 mph over.
Wyatt Thomas Scott - speeding 15 mph over.
Laronda G. Skaggs - taxes due state, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Justin Ray Potts - reckless driving.
Jerreal Dwight Wilson - driving under suspension.
Daniel Dewayne Raspberry - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Pearl Angel - no security verification and speeding 15 mph over.
Seth Dillon Arney - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christopher Thomas Mounger - passing without sufficient clearance.
Laurum Lea Hyles - no seat belt.
Levi Royce Teaney-Buttery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Todd A. Hirsch - no seat belt.
Rebecca Michelle Sanford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyatt Peterson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Billy Joe Manes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ronald Richard Hilton Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessica Lauren Jackson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Larry Alexander Shank - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Christopher Ray Ballard - no seat belt.
Amanda Kay Daniels - no seat belt.
Kelly Harding Ridenhour - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Douglas Jay Simmons - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Megan E. Monks - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jennifer Ann Bosley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jamie Danae Walters - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tiffany Buckhorn - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Hal Lynn Ray Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over and expired registration.
Cynthia Marie Blevins - no seat belt.
Curtis Ron McPherson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Johnathan Scott Foster - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Feb. 27
Tahlequah FD: 1:17 p.m., smoke investigation, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., smoke investigation, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 9:02 p.m., EMS assist, 511 S. Mission Ave.
Death Notices
GRAYSON, Joe Jr., 71, Tahlequah, former deputy chief of Cherokee Nation. Died Feb. 25. Funeral services, March 2, 10 a.m., Sequoyah High School Gym. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, March 1, 2 p.m., - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
