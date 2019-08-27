Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark A. Davenport to David Kent Patton Jr.
Shelton Properties, LLC to Suzanne Beckstrom.
Felonies
Gabriella Elizabeth Willhite - false personate and bringing in contraband into a jail.
Tifanie J. Matthews - unauthorized use of motor vehicle, falsely personate another to create liability, driving motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Robert Gene Patterson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Mark William Seymour - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maggie Marie Lee - larceny of lost property.
John Kevin Taylor - possession of controlled dangerous substance, threaten to perform act of violence, petit larceny and public intoxication.
William Deon Snail - possession of controlled dangerous substance and disturbance by profane or threatening language.
Dustin William Decker - possession of controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
James Michael McClure - calling 911 with false alarm.
Amber R. Harris - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sydney Rae Anderson - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Midland Funding, LLC v. Tammie L. Woodward - indebtedness.
Southwestern Bell Telephone v. Capital Electric Line Builders - damages.
Capital One Bank v. Dorothy E. Inman - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Michael Downing - indebtedness.
Jeremy Beall v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Stu Wheeler and Virginia Wheeler v. Mary Young, Walker Young, William Parris, Walker Spears, Mike Young, Richard Young, Eva Kessinger, Dewey Young, Robert Young, Samson Dawes and Clifford Ballard - quiet title.
Small Claims
Pleasant View Apartments v. Miranda Bravo - entry and detainer.
Jerry Hill v. Ok Log Homes - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Cathy Marie Keele v. Roger Lee Keele.
Lessah R. Hammond-Mares v. Maria D.A. Hammond-Mares.
Fire Runs
Aug. 26
Tahlequah FD: 10:45 a.m., service call, 712 Shawnee St.
Aug. 27
Tahlequah FD: 12:06 a.m., electrical hazard, 1205 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 a.m., electrical hazard, 129 W. Willis Road.
Death Notices
BROWN, Gerald Lee, 78, Park Hill, firefighter. Died Aug. 24. Services, Aug. 29, 1:30 p.m., Keys First Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
