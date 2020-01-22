Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Armstrong Bank to Justin L. Ryals.
Michael Walker to Kenny McCain.
Linda Taylor Lamb to Linda Lamb.
Donald R. Casteel to Doyle Cantrell.
Clebern Baker to Brittany Palmer.
Meagan E. Neal to Rose Mary Coon.
Felonies
Wade Allen Davidson - Burglary - third degree, petit larceny, eluding a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Staci Huntley - burglary - third degree and petit larceny.
Justin Lee Garrett - aggravated assault and battery, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Laura Wehunt - attempted to prisoner placing body fluid on government employee and assault on a police officer.
Misdemeanors
Jeriah Scott Budder - public intoxication.
Alyssa Nicole Buhl - DUI - misdemeanor and no driver’s license.
Dakota Duane Soldier - stalking.
Pete Loyd Jack - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol, no driver’s license, loiter in/injury/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michael Paul King II - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Denise Florence Drywater - misdemeanor drug possession, inattentive driving resulting in collision, taxes due state, and no seat belt.
Civils
Amanda Stafford v. Tahlequah Public School - friendly suit.
Capital One Bank v. Blane D. True - indebtedness.
TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Ryne D. Maldonado - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. John C. Wofford - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Logan Charles Fullerton - indebtedness.
Standard Mortgage Corp. v. Charles Dreveskracht - foreclosure.
Sharon Cochran and Michael Potts v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Jordan Ann Colbert v. Majee Henderson-Brown.
Melissa Joyelle Drywater v. Savannah Faith Ford.
Divorces
Melissa Joyelle Drywater v. Savannah Faith Ford.
Brandie Lynn Marquez v. Alejandro Lee Marquez.
Caitlin Grant v. Austin Grant.
Marriages
Joshua Luke Beck, 23, Tahlequah, and Abbigail Noelle Hyslope, 18, Tahlequah.
