Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Chester Wayne Poppino to Tammie Darlene Holmes.

Jasen D. Wright to James C. Kirkpatrick.

Chad Fancher to Charles W. Blackwell.

Misdemeanors

Kalia Leann Spears - person under 21 in possession of alcohol.

Civils

Performance Food Group v. Patricia Ann Watts and Big Red Restaurant - breach of contract.

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance v. Tracy D. Cummings and Benjamin N. Cummings - replevin.

Small Claims

Springwater Properties v. Journey Young - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Darla Holden v. Brandon Allen Holden.

Traffic Report

Jimmie Lee Waits - no seat belt.

Linh Thuy Ly - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Cairden Shad Mills - driving under suspension.

Jerry Wayne Bruner - driver inattention resulting in collision.

Lindsey Fay Hinkle - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Michael Lee Hopson - no seat belt.

Jacob Wayne Holloway - no seat belt.

Aliesha Lee Ann Copeland - speeding 11-14 mph over and no drivers license.

Cierra Lynn Stokes - no seat belt.

Brett Burwell Cox - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Mareda Leola Murphy - following too closely.

Mark Allen Boyd - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Cassie Marie Walton - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Devin Taylor Ashing - expired registration.

Crystal Dawn Wacoche - no security verification and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Kalyn Cherie Free - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Claudio Aguilar Estridge - driving under revocation and taxes due state.

Benjamin Jonas Flores - taxes due state and driving under suspension.

Bradie Lynn Marquez - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brian Keith Garrison - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Randy Eugene McCarter - speeding 15 mph over.

Kiana Raelyn Riggs - speeding 15 mph over.

Jesse Lee McQueen - no seat belt and expired registration.

Alexander McQueen - no seat belt.

Braden Daniel Ross - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

John Leonard Fleming - no seat belt.

Mikinzi Lynn Mathews - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Heather Renee Tullis - speeding 16-20 mph over.

La’More Valintino Wise - speeding 15 mph over.

Garrett Turn Neugin - no security verification.

Joseph Kaye Ward - no security verification.

Crystal Dawn James - no seat belt.

Kaitlyn Nichole King - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Carolyn E. Majcher - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Rocky Don Cullens - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Teresa Marie Lawless - speeding 15 mph over.

Christian Duboise King - no seat belt.

Maya Neshae Dabney - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

William Anthony Murray - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Chase A. Smallwood - operate PWC without PFD.

Tanya Ann Johnson - failure to yield from county road.

Keisha Renee Fisher - failure to stop at red light.

Alec-Zander Blaine Stopp - defective exhaust system on vehicle.

Krista Nicole Kent - failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no security verification.

Trent Thomas Patrick - no seat belt.

Roberto David Suarez-Soto - driving left of center in marked zone.

Virgil Johnny Joe Cooper - expired drivers license.

Michael Dewayne Ryals - driving under revocation.

Rhett Welch - open container alcohol.

Cynthia Diane Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Felicia Antonette Hankins - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Winfred David Montgomery - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Christopher Reed Sawney - no seat belt.

Mark Alan Covey - no seat belt.

Charlsey Kathleen Weidner - no seat belt.

Alice Melissa M. Constancio - no seat belt.

Blake Austin Smittle - taxes due state.

Misty Dawn Long - no seat belt.

Michaela Dawn Calvert - no seat belt.

Brian Darrell Hattabaugh - no drivers license, expired registration, no security verification and altering license plate.

Josiah Hayes Chaffin - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Justice Dean Retzloff - failure to stop at red light and violation of drivers license restrictions.

Lane Ray Hall - failure to stop at red light.

Tiffany Renee Mason - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jacob Dee Jones - no seat belt.

Savanna Kay Jones - no seat belt.

Jesse Daniel Craighead - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Garrett Warren Wiebe - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Charles Robert Hughes - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Fire Runs

July 18

Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., alarm, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:36 p.m., outside fire, West Grandview Road and North Bryant Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:50 p.m., service call, 407 W. Allen Road.

July 19

Tahlequah FD: 1:18 a.m., structure fire, 12393 W. 734 Road.

