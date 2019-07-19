Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chester Wayne Poppino to Tammie Darlene Holmes.
Jasen D. Wright to James C. Kirkpatrick.
Chad Fancher to Charles W. Blackwell.
Misdemeanors
Kalia Leann Spears - person under 21 in possession of alcohol.
Civils
Performance Food Group v. Patricia Ann Watts and Big Red Restaurant - breach of contract.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance v. Tracy D. Cummings and Benjamin N. Cummings - replevin.
Small Claims
Springwater Properties v. Journey Young - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Darla Holden v. Brandon Allen Holden.
Traffic Report
Jimmie Lee Waits - no seat belt.
Linh Thuy Ly - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cairden Shad Mills - driving under suspension.
Jerry Wayne Bruner - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Lindsey Fay Hinkle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Lee Hopson - no seat belt.
Jacob Wayne Holloway - no seat belt.
Aliesha Lee Ann Copeland - speeding 11-14 mph over and no drivers license.
Cierra Lynn Stokes - no seat belt.
Brett Burwell Cox - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Mareda Leola Murphy - following too closely.
Mark Allen Boyd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cassie Marie Walton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Devin Taylor Ashing - expired registration.
Crystal Dawn Wacoche - no security verification and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kalyn Cherie Free - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Claudio Aguilar Estridge - driving under revocation and taxes due state.
Benjamin Jonas Flores - taxes due state and driving under suspension.
Bradie Lynn Marquez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brian Keith Garrison - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Randy Eugene McCarter - speeding 15 mph over.
Kiana Raelyn Riggs - speeding 15 mph over.
Jesse Lee McQueen - no seat belt and expired registration.
Alexander McQueen - no seat belt.
Braden Daniel Ross - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
John Leonard Fleming - no seat belt.
Mikinzi Lynn Mathews - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Heather Renee Tullis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
La’More Valintino Wise - speeding 15 mph over.
Garrett Turn Neugin - no security verification.
Joseph Kaye Ward - no security verification.
Crystal Dawn James - no seat belt.
Kaitlyn Nichole King - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carolyn E. Majcher - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rocky Don Cullens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Teresa Marie Lawless - speeding 15 mph over.
Christian Duboise King - no seat belt.
Maya Neshae Dabney - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
William Anthony Murray - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Chase A. Smallwood - operate PWC without PFD.
Tanya Ann Johnson - failure to yield from county road.
Keisha Renee Fisher - failure to stop at red light.
Alec-Zander Blaine Stopp - defective exhaust system on vehicle.
Krista Nicole Kent - failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no security verification.
Trent Thomas Patrick - no seat belt.
Roberto David Suarez-Soto - driving left of center in marked zone.
Virgil Johnny Joe Cooper - expired drivers license.
Michael Dewayne Ryals - driving under revocation.
Rhett Welch - open container alcohol.
Cynthia Diane Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Felicia Antonette Hankins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Winfred David Montgomery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Reed Sawney - no seat belt.
Mark Alan Covey - no seat belt.
Charlsey Kathleen Weidner - no seat belt.
Alice Melissa M. Constancio - no seat belt.
Blake Austin Smittle - taxes due state.
Misty Dawn Long - no seat belt.
Michaela Dawn Calvert - no seat belt.
Brian Darrell Hattabaugh - no drivers license, expired registration, no security verification and altering license plate.
Josiah Hayes Chaffin - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Justice Dean Retzloff - failure to stop at red light and violation of drivers license restrictions.
Lane Ray Hall - failure to stop at red light.
Tiffany Renee Mason - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacob Dee Jones - no seat belt.
Savanna Kay Jones - no seat belt.
Jesse Daniel Craighead - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Garrett Warren Wiebe - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Charles Robert Hughes - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., alarm, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 p.m., outside fire, West Grandview Road and North Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 p.m., service call, 407 W. Allen Road.
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 a.m., structure fire, 12393 W. 734 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.