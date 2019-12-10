Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Beaman Family Revocable Trust.
DMS, LLC to Short Investments, LLC.
Gregory West to Eric Neal.
Michelle Marie Hill to Donald Hill.
Teri S. Reeves to Charles Scarborough Jr.
Oma Steveson to Cozetta Stacy.
Felonies
Dalton James Poafpybitty - knowingly receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer.
Nicholas Ray Ballard - assault and battery upon a police officer, assault and battery, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Kelsie Morgan Louise Forrest - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Redeana Lea Kerby - failure to compel child to attend school.
April C. Lee - failure to compel child to attend school.
Amber Rayann Gresham - failure to compel child to attend school.
Aspen Rashaud Wilson - driving while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane change.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Barbara Jean Hunt - indebtedness.
American Express National v. Paula Hill - breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Joni Miller - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Stacy D. McElmurry - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Autom Still - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Debra L. Wilson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Scott Little - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Ryan O. Duggins - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Robin Michelle Fishinghawk - breach of contract.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. Sue Henley Williamson and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc - foreclosure.
Jennifer Q. Willard v. State of Oklahoma - driver’s license appeal.
Divorces
Kalyn Johnson v. Dustin Johnson.
Marriages
Fredrick Thiessen, 73, Tahlequah, and Janice Floy Wiebe, 75, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 1:43 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 p.m., carbon monoxide service call, 287 Dogwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
EDWARDS, Jack, 58, Tahlequah, laborer. Died Dec. 2. Services Dec. 11, 2 p.m., Elm Grove Cemetery in Stilwell. Green Country Funeral Home.
MCMULLEN, Robert, 85, Hulbert, auto mechanic. Died Dec. 8. Graveside services Dec. 12, 2 p.m., New Hope Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
VAN, Lan Cong, 38, Tahlequah, nail technician. Died Dec. 7. Services in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Green Country Funeral Home.
WOLFE, Gordon Ray, 63, Pryor, med tech. Died Dec. 8. Funeral services Dec. 13, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
