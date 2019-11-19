Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy L. Biles to Robert A. Bridenstine II.
Joshua Manly Snell to Zheng Lan.
Ronnie Howard to Richard W. Smith.
Simonline Louise Key to Paris Mabe.
Stefanie Keys to Brenda V. Bouher.
Cheyanne A. Carter. to Roy L. Grimmett.
Michael G. Ezell to Jimmy L. Pierce.
Steven Ray Bollinger to Steven Ray Bollinger.
Square One Properties, LLC to Mathew Scott Fredrick.
Mathew Scott Fredrick to Mathew Scott Fredrick.
Felonies
Nathan Benge - actual physical control and open container beer.
Nathaniel Hall Justice - assault and battery on a peace officer, prisoner placing body fluid on Cherokee County Detention officer, molesting a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Jamie La Dawn Avery - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Lee Emerson - malicious injury to property.
Lonnie Langley - failure to compel child to attend school.
Deidre Shelton - failure to compel child to attend school.
Harley Edward Hames - failure to compel child to attend school.
Ryan D. Terry - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jimmy Wayne Sequichie - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Taylor R. Arneecher - driving while under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident - property damage, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Sharree Turner - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Nathan Gilmore - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Johnny Turner - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Joshua B. Keys - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Terry Bogle - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. John H. Watson - indebtedness.
Wesley Alan Lamons v. Sarah Rabbit - automobile negligence.
Paige Hill v. Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Omar M. Isa v. Charles Jones - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Michael Leo Turtle - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Julie Jo Ann Thrasher-Wilson - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Charlotte Lowery - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Nichole Center - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Jabree Dale Wood - petting for judgment.
Property Solutions Real Estate v. Maya Vann - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Real Estate v. Kamrie Nofire and Nicholas Ballard - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Real Estate v. Davi Bailey - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Rande Dawn Taylor v. Joshua Job Ashley.
Filicia Renee Sutter v. George Patrick Sutter.
Divorces
Beverly Cindy Farmer v. Stephen Farmer.
Marriages
Andre Adam-Stephen Poole, 35, Park Hill, and Kerri Rae Robinson, 33, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:41 p.m., outside fire, 19526 E. Willis Road.
Nov. 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 a.m., lifting assist, 1006 College Ave.
