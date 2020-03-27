Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tom Payne to Gabriel Lee Laney.
CKP3, LLC to Crossing Church, Inc.
Carolyn Sue Bunyard to Luanna Taylor.
Joe Meza Aguilar to Loyd Coffia.
Tullis Development, Inc to Mindy Stockton.
James Adams to Brie C. Proctor.
Ryan P. Gardner to Teddy Taft Gardner II.
Teddy Taft Gardner II. to Charles Crawford.
Evan & Leigh Ann Cooper Family Trust to Evan Cooper.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Dylan Parish.
Steven Shankle to Marvin Shelton.
Civils
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Graciela Rubio - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Jimmy Dale Briggs Sr. v. Jimmy Briggs Jr.
Marriages
Clint Robert Keith Goad, 40, Welling, and Brytnn Martin Bettis, 28, Vian.
Traffic Reports
David Alexsander Adair - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joseph Robert Cunnius - left of center in no passing zone.
Sonny Dwaine Reynolds - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
March 26
Tahlequah FD: 11:40 a.m., structure fire, 1830 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:04 p.m., alarm, 19600 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:00 p.m., structure fire, South Burnt Cabin Road and Qualls Road.
Lowrey FD: 8:20 p.m., grass fire, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 p.m., vehicle fire, South Bald Hill Road and 810 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:46 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
March 27
Tahlequah FD: 9:05 a.m., alarm, 1201 Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 a.m., lifting assist, 211 Griffin Ave.
