Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Betty Gibson to Nathan Anderson.
Butler Family Revocable Living Trust to Gilbert Matt Cloud.
SAS Construction, LLC to Megan Martin.
Richard E. King to Darren R. Strunk.
Glenn D. Stafford to Rachel L. Jackson.
Felonies
Bradley Burris - trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony and taxes due state.
Misdemeanors
Cody Bryant Taylor - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Civils
SWR Investments, LLC v. Dennis Wayne Trott and Barnacle Bill's Marina Tenkiller - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jackie Dale Duncan v. Jeanette Kay Foreman.
Divorces
Rachel Maxwell v. Eddie Maxwell.
Crystal Steed v. Allen Steed.
Fire Runs
Aug. 27
Lowrey FD: 3:04 p.m., medical assist, State Highway 82A.
