Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Curt Draper to Richard Bondy.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Curtis Brannon.
Felonies
Gordon Eugene Gregory - feloniously pointing firearm, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon, and resisting an officer.
Billy Joe Everett - grand larceny.
Milena Kamila Kociuba - uttering a forged instrument, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of forged notes or instruments, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elton Ray Littlecook - assault and battery upon a police officer, trespassing after being forbidden, and public intoxication.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Edward Gower - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, no security verification, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
William Zachary Smith - uttering a forged instrument, possession of forged instrument, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Charles Lingo-Wilson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Michael Allen Landaverde - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - defrauding a restaurateur and obstructing an officer.
Jason Todd Stevens - driving while under the influence of alcohol, defective headlamp, and intersection violation - stop to yield.
Sarah Ellen Victoria Hicks - possess marijuana (using motor vehicle), driving under suspension, no security verification, no seat belt, and speed not reasonable and proper.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Devlen Eugene Day - indebtedness.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Nora M. Malone, America Mortgage and Investment, JP Morgan Chase Bank - foreclosure.
UMB Bank v. Anthony W. Hare - indebtedness.
Cheryl Nichole Gullett v. In re the name change - name change.
Brandon Ray Gullett v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Merrill Check Cashing v. Marta Michelle Martin - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Bernabe Miranda - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Maria Navarro Miranda - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Stephanie Leann Moore - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Amberly J. Cooper v. Christopher Allen Cooper.
Marriages
William Hanford Morgan II, 44, Tahlequah, and Brandi Lea Barnett, 44, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:17 a.m., MVA, West Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 a.m., lifting assist, 17822 S. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:27 a.m., gain entry, 1286 W. Fourth St..
Death Notices
ALLEN, Gerald, 64, Tahlequah, floral designer. Died Nov. 10. Mass of Christian burial, Nov. 14, 11 a.m., St. Brigid Church. Visitation, Nov. 13, 12 p.m., - 6 p.m., rosary, 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
WARD, Bobby Gene, 77, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 12. Memorial service, Nov. 15, 10 a.m., Hart Funeral Home.
Commented
