Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Samuel Cornell to Neil Hance.
Deborah J. Ferguson to Dillion Towie.
Joshua Bliss to Stacy L. Leeds.
Felonies
Robert W. Graham - failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Robert Mullen - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Samuel Micco Sanchez - burglary - second degree and possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Macey Mikall Eubanks - burglary - second degree.
Mark Allen Winchester - larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Bobbi Jo Stoneberger - larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Donald Charles Brewster - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Charity Jalyssa Chippewa - malicious injury to property.
John Boeken - threaten to perform act of violence.
Tanner Scott Keys - transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Cody Bryce Lee - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Joshua Benton Keys - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Steven Lee Ryals - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Crystal Lynn Dodd - malicious injury to property.
Brandon Jarvis Grigsby - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Victoria Buckler - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Mark Wayne Beeghly - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Bo Wayne Simpson - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing an officer and defective equipment.
Ahrayon Oevid Wilcox - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Austin Ryals - driving under suspension, improper muffler or exhaust.
Tyler Meigs - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Dene Paul - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jarrod Tyler Goodnight - public intoxication.
Gordon Dwight Jones - public intoxication.
John William Campbell - public intoxication.
Roger Bell Hewin Jr. - public intoxication.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Terry Bogle - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Robert Bigelow - indebtedness.
Carl J. Jordan and Kathyleen L. Rhyne v. Edward R. Horkey - quiet title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Amanda Daniels - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Amanda Daniels - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Bobby Lee Hayes - petition for judgment.
Savannah Park Apartments v. Kimi McKenna - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kyla Rae Hallmark v. Michael Baker Jr.
Joe Benge and Della Mae Benge v. David Bryan Adams.
Divorces
Jokay Dowell-Falling v. Steve Allen Falling.
William R. Neurauter v. Julia Antionette Neurauter.
Fire Runs
Aug. 20
Lowrey FD: 4:40 p.m., medical assist, N. 530 Road.
Aug. 21
Lowrey FD: 4:46 p.m., medical assist, N. 530 Road.
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:56 a.m., structure fire, 278955 Big Hollow Road.
Death Notices
BARRAZA, Joe L, 77, Kansas, machine operator. Died Aug. 13 in Tulsa. Mass of Christian Burial, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.,St. Brigid Catholic Church. Rosary service, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.
