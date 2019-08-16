Court Report

Misdemeanors

Jimmy Dale Briggs Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.

Donald A. Qualls - threaten to perform act of violence.

Civils

Tulsa Federal Credit Union v. Shanesta Garcia and Matthias Ward Garcia.

Credit Corp Solution, Inc v. Hisham Emadhisham Sokhun - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Robert W. White - breach of contract.

Capital One Bank v. Mina Garcia - indebtedness.

Alisha Huffman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Kane Mullins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Israel Cantu v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Alfonso Hernandez-Borias v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Verna Matheny v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Kenneth Baumann v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Jason Whitmire - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp v. Tiffany B. Foshee - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp v. Jonathan Phipps - petition for judgment.

World Finance Corp v. Dexter Dale Taylor - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

April Lynn Mullins v. Krystany Gail Dowd.

Haley Michelle Trapp v. Joshua Johnson.

Brittany Lyn Rowton v. Dakota Loyd William Rowton.

Margaret Quiett-Hodge v. Roger Lee Quiett and Detina Marie Cheek-Quiett.

Amanda Hodge v. Roger Lee Quiett and Detina Marie Cheek-Quiett.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Tyler Clemons and Allyson Clemons - tax warrant.

Traffic Report

Stevie Kay Brave - no seat belt.

Phillip Wayne Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Zachary William Hulsey - affixing improper license plate to vehicle.

Ashley Nicole Harland - speeding construction 41 mph or more over and expired driver's license.

Riley Garland Hopkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Karen Houston - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Griffith Grant Saunders - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Jessica Rene Hahn - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Nichole Lynn Fisher - no security verification.

Jesus Eligio - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving under suspension.

Mattie Ruth Eagleton - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Pamela Gail Hood - failure to yield from a private drive.

Henryetta Taylor - driving under suspension.

Randall Keith Calhoun - speeding 15 mph over.

Jonathan Patrick Stewart - no seat belt.

Amanda Violet Stafford - no seat belt.

Anita D. Wildcat - driving under suspension.

Rachel L. Bird - operating P.W.C without proper personal flotation device.

Austin Ray Bird - fail to register vessel within 30 days of purchase.

David W. Ridener - failure to have personal floatation device wearable for every persona and fail to require passenger under 13 to wear personal floatation devise.

Adam Josue Juarez-Gomez - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.

Gail Fulsom - driving under revocation.

Brett Burwell Cox - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Dewey Ray Wilson - driving under suspension, no security verification, alter or change title, registration, or license plate and taxes due.

Sengchanh John Phetsacksith - failure to secure load and taxes due state.

Riley Haze Deshon - no seat belt.

Jessica Harlee Thompson - no seat belt.

Christian Thomas Vance - no seat belt.

Bryan Adam Clark - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kierstyn Paige Hubnik - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Tarra Dawn Ward - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Joseph William Freymuth - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Rocky Ray Hilton - no security verification.

Michael Adam McCully - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Emily Gayle Gourd - no seat belt.

Fire Runs

Aug. 15

Tahlequah FD: 2:56 p.m., structure fire, 13731 N. 510 Road.

Lowrey FD: 9:06 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A and 82C.

Aug. 16

Tahlequah FD: 9:47 a.m., fire alarm, 600 N. Grand Ave.

Tags