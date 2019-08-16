Court Report
Misdemeanors
Jimmy Dale Briggs Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.
Donald A. Qualls - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Tulsa Federal Credit Union v. Shanesta Garcia and Matthias Ward Garcia.
Credit Corp Solution, Inc v. Hisham Emadhisham Sokhun - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Robert W. White - breach of contract.
Capital One Bank v. Mina Garcia - indebtedness.
Alisha Huffman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kane Mullins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Israel Cantu v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Alfonso Hernandez-Borias v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Verna Matheny v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kenneth Baumann v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Jason Whitmire - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Tiffany B. Foshee - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Jonathan Phipps - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Dexter Dale Taylor - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
April Lynn Mullins v. Krystany Gail Dowd.
Haley Michelle Trapp v. Joshua Johnson.
Brittany Lyn Rowton v. Dakota Loyd William Rowton.
Margaret Quiett-Hodge v. Roger Lee Quiett and Detina Marie Cheek-Quiett.
Amanda Hodge v. Roger Lee Quiett and Detina Marie Cheek-Quiett.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Tyler Clemons and Allyson Clemons - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
Stevie Kay Brave - no seat belt.
Phillip Wayne Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zachary William Hulsey - affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Ashley Nicole Harland - speeding construction 41 mph or more over and expired driver's license.
Riley Garland Hopkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Karen Houston - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Griffith Grant Saunders - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jessica Rene Hahn - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Nichole Lynn Fisher - no security verification.
Jesus Eligio - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving under suspension.
Mattie Ruth Eagleton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Pamela Gail Hood - failure to yield from a private drive.
Henryetta Taylor - driving under suspension.
Randall Keith Calhoun - speeding 15 mph over.
Jonathan Patrick Stewart - no seat belt.
Amanda Violet Stafford - no seat belt.
Anita D. Wildcat - driving under suspension.
Rachel L. Bird - operating P.W.C without proper personal flotation device.
Austin Ray Bird - fail to register vessel within 30 days of purchase.
David W. Ridener - failure to have personal floatation device wearable for every persona and fail to require passenger under 13 to wear personal floatation devise.
Adam Josue Juarez-Gomez - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.
Gail Fulsom - driving under revocation.
Brett Burwell Cox - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dewey Ray Wilson - driving under suspension, no security verification, alter or change title, registration, or license plate and taxes due.
Sengchanh John Phetsacksith - failure to secure load and taxes due state.
Riley Haze Deshon - no seat belt.
Jessica Harlee Thompson - no seat belt.
Christian Thomas Vance - no seat belt.
Bryan Adam Clark - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kierstyn Paige Hubnik - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Tarra Dawn Ward - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joseph William Freymuth - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rocky Ray Hilton - no security verification.
Michael Adam McCully - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Emily Gayle Gourd - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Aug. 15
Tahlequah FD: 2:56 p.m., structure fire, 13731 N. 510 Road.
Lowrey FD: 9:06 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A and 82C.
Aug. 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:47 a.m., fire alarm, 600 N. Grand Ave.
