Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Johnathen Worth to Larry Nelson Masters Jr.
Donnie L. Parish to Lea S. Humphrey.
Regina Christie to Joseph M. Eddington Revocable Intervivos Trust.
Nyleve Rinehart to Nyleve Rinehart.
Elzie C. Smith to Steve Stevens.
Bob Ford to Matthew Eric Young.
Mark Duane Walker to Billy Don Gibson.
Mark Duane Walker to Bobby A. Woodward.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Pamara A. Lamb.
JPMorgan to Henry Wright.
Felonies
Michael Wayne Giles - embezzlement.
Krystle E. Marshall - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for yield sign and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Jessica Monique Isbell - resisting an officer.
Randi Chantel Hardbarger - molesting a motor vehicle, resisting an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
William Joseph Conrad - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Jose Armando Aguilar Valades - public intoxication.
Civils
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC v. Martin Webb, Donna K. Webb, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
The Money Source, Inc v. Michael D. Scheffer, Autumn W. Scheffer, MCC Administration Corp and Cherokee County Economic Development - foreclosure.
James J. Harden v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Regional Finance v. Brandon Christian - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Karen Berry - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Marcus Johnson v. Ashley Johnson.
Marriages
Bradley Roscoe Littleton, 41, Tahlequah, and Misty Kay Branan, 41, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 1
Tahlequah FD: 10:08 a.m., odor investigation, 2040 Aspen Drive.
