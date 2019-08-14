Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Henry Carl Dill to Sharon Janelle Bailey.
James Matthews to Alberto Jaramillo.
Deborah K. James to Robert Holloway.
Glenda Sue Williams to Deolinda S. Gerbitz.
Glenda Sue Williams to Eric Wayne Gerbitz.
Deolinda S. Gerbitz to Glenda Sue Williams.
Deolinda S. Gerbitz to Eric Wayne Gerbitz.
Eric Wayne Gerbitz to Glenda Sue Williams.
Eric Wayne Gerbitz to Deolinda S. Gerbitz.
Robert L. Holloway to Ying R. Xiong.
Billy Barnes to Elizabeth Smith.
Felonies
Roman Jay Ridge - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Eric James Weidower - child endangerment by driving under the influence and littering upon public roadway.
Wesley Jay Proctor - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Trina Belle Crandall - assault and battery upon a police officer, driving while under the influence of drugs, threaten to perform act of violence and resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Jesse J. Conway - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Melissa D. Huddleston - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, open container of beer, driving under suspension, reckless driving and no security verification.
Levi Richmond Diffee - violation of protection order.
Bart Henry Phillips - actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.
Daniel Blake Hise - outrage public decency and public intoxication.
James Henry St. Pierre - public intoxication.
Small Claims
McBride Investment Property, LLC v. Thomas Matthews - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jimmie Jones v. Michelle Deneen Hensley.
Marriages
Bruce Edward Miller, 56, Tahlequah, and Stephanie Jo Ann Peters, 49, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:45 a.m., service call, 501 Wheeler St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 a.m., MVA, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:03 p.m., fire alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Aug. 14
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m., MVA, East First Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
KING, Michael, 65, Tahlequah, convenience store owner. Died Aug. 12. Services, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
BATTENFIELD, James Carlon, 71, Tahlequah, applicance repairman. Died Aug. 11. Services, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. at Double Spring Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
