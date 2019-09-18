Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronny Eugene Fort to Fort Family Trust.
Shanna Levesque to Jesli Salazar.
Pamela Stern to Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC.
Kyle Timothy Boone to Karl Kruczek.
Larry Nelson Masters Jr. to Daniel R. Stout.
Misdemeanors
Jonaca Gabrielle Willis - driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Small Claims
World Finance v. Sheila Bird - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Michael Brown - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Anthony Lea Rankin - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Latricia Rooster - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Sarah Woffard - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Eric York - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Jack Wofford - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Dwayne Solenberg v. Marissa D. Solenberg.
Amber Floyd and Aspen Powers v. Brian Jordan Powers.
Divorces
Anna Michelle Reynolds v. Jacob Leigh Reynolds.
Marriages
Robert John Leroy Battershell, 29, Park Hill, and Kaleigh Maiann Christie, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., EMS lift assist, 1200 Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 p.m., MVA, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:58 p.m., MVA, 2505 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
WILLIAMS, James Clint, Granby. Died Sept. 16. Graveside, Sept. 19, 1 p.m., Hickory Grove Cemetery. Services by Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fairland.
